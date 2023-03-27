Peru
News

Peru mulls forcing telcos to pay compensation for service interruptions

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Pay TV Regulator IPTV Local telephony Pay Tv Provider Fixed broadband Legislation & Regulation Mobile Network Operator DTH /  Satellite Fixed Telephony Operator Fines Mobile broadband Cable TV
Peru mulls forcing telcos to pay compensation for service interruptions

The consumer defense committee for Peru’s congress will resume debate on a bill that would establish compensation for interruptions of fixed and mobile telephony, internet and pay-TV services.

While regulator Osiptel backs the plan, association Afin criticized it because the proposal would violate concession contracts "by wanting to regulate an issue that already exists in the contracts." Afin also said the bill conflates compensation with reparation, which only a judge can order.

Under the current bill, Osiptel would oversee the compensation scheme.

"Despite the appearance that it will benefit consumers, this bill will have the opposite effect, like some others with good intentions, but little analysis, especially for those millions of Peruvians who still do not have connectivity, by discouraging private investment in telecommunications," Afin said in a statement.

A statement by Osiptel said consumers will benefit, “since a measure of this type implies that companies will have an incentive to improve the quality of services, as well as prompt and due attention to their users when there are drops in their services or deficiencies that affect their normal use.”

Currently, operators are not allowed to charge for services during down periods, but they are also not obliged to pay compensation.

The planned telecoms compensation provisions mirror measures defined in the electric power law.

Around 50% of telecoms service interruptions emanate from power outages, Afin said.

Last year, Osiptel recorded 470,000 customer claims related service interruptions.

News in: ICT (Peru)

