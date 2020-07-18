This MINEM release was published using machine translation.

The Ministry of Mines Energy (Minem), by means of Ministerial Resolution No. 171-2020-MINEM / DM, published the draft Supreme Decree that approves the Stakeholder Qualification Regulations for Carrying Out Exploration and Exploitation or Exploitation Activities of Hydrocarbons and its respective explanatory memorandum.

The proposal updates a regulation in force eight years ago with the purpose of promoting the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons ( upstream ) and promoting sustainable investments that will be relevant in the recovery of the Peruvian economy.

The proposed new qualification scheme incorporates natural and national and foreign legal entities and their possible association to ensure good management of the deposit. Companies must demonstrate their technical experience, directly or through consortia that incorporate technical operators.

The regulation will provide greater predictability to the interested party when considering a qualification based on certain areas that includes the potential, maturity, depth, investment and degree of technical difficulty.

The qualification period has been increased to five years in order to have more representative information on investor behavior.

Likewise, it indicates that the company will be asked for its audited financial statements, reports of its residual net worth, as well as the favorable report of the Superintendence of the Stock Market.

The proposal extends the documentation evaluation deadlines considering Perupetro's experience, between promoter of investments in hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation, and the volume of information.

It contemplates, among other things, the creation of a database of qualified stakeholders, as an important source of information for potential investors, as well as its exclusion for non-compliance, if applicable.

The draft Supreme Decree and its explanatory memorandum are found on the website of the Ministry of Energy and Mines. The resolution establishes a period of 15 working days, counted from its publication, for those interested to submit their opinions and suggestions in writing and online, through the email prepublicacionesdgh@minem.gob.pe.