Peru to begin drafting strategic energy, mining roadmap

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
Peru’s energy and mines ministry has authorized the start of the process to prepare its 2024-30 strategic plan (PESEM).

“The national department for coordination and strategic planning of Ceplan [National Center for Strategic Planning] points out that the formulation of the PESEM for the energy and mining sector is based on the results of the PESEM results evaluation report and on the completion of the PESEM time horizon corresponding to the period 2016-2025,” the ministry said in a resolution.

A temporary workgroup will be established in the coming days comprised of the minister, and the deputy ministers of hydrocarbons, mines and power, or their representatives, among other officials.

The workgroup will include a technical secretariat managed by the ministry’s planning and budget office.

Information on the 2016-25 PESEM is available here, in Spanish.

For its part, energy and mining investment regulator Osinergmin published its 2023-28 strategic plan which consists of four pillars: strengthen regulation and supervision; drive digital transformation; promote transparency and accountability; and prevention of acts of corruption.

The watchdog’s roadmap is available at this link and in the Documents box in the upper-right hand corner.

Read Consortium to support digitization of Peru natural gas ops

