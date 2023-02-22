Peru’s top power generator lands 200MW solar concession
Latin America group Inkia Energy has reached a new milestone in the diversification of its power portfolio with a new development in Peru.
The Andean nation’s energy and mines ministry granted Inkia-controlled Kallpa Generación a definitive concession for the 204MW Sunny solar project.
Kallpa requested the concession in July 2022 for the planned park which would be built in the La Joya district of Arequipa region.
Arequipa is already home to two of the country’s eight operating solar plants: Majes and Repartición, each with 20MW capacity.
Kallpa did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the next steps for Sunny, which previously secured approval of its pre-operational study (EPO in Spanish) from grid coordinator COES.
An EPO is used to show that a proposed plant and associated transmission infrastructure will not hinder the expansion of the national grid or impact the system’s safe and reliable operation.
The Inkia subsidiary, which boasts over 3,000MW of hydro and thermo capacity, led Peruvian electricity generation in 2022 with 10,305GWh, or 18% of the total, according to COES.
The other top generators were Engie (7,103GWh), Enel Generación (7,094GWh) and Electroperú (6,755GWh).
Last year, Kallpa began operations of a 128MW second generation unit and associated steam turbine for the conversion of the 184MW Las Flores plant to combined cycle.
Kallpa’s project pipeline includes wind farms Cherrepe (143MW), Los Vientos (365MW) and Norteño (130MW), and a battery energy storage system at the 908MW Kallpa thermo, Peru’s largest combined cycle plant.
Also Read How Kallpa plans to slash energy costs for Peru’s miners
