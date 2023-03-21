Brazil
News

Petrobras preparing Revap refinery modernization

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Downstream Company Capacity Tenders Upstream Company Midstream Company Oil & Gas Companies Capex Refineries
Petrobras preparing Revap refinery modernization

Brazil’s federal oil firm Petrobras plans to begin the modernization of the Henrique Lage (Revap) refinery’s hydrotreating unit (HDT) in mid-2024 and conclude it in the following year, a source told BNamericas.

A tender process to seek a company that will be responsible for the project is underway. 

Located in São José dos Campos, São Paulo state, Revap has the capacity to process 40,000m3/d, the equivalent of 252,000b/d.

The HDT modernization is part of Petrobras’ 2023-27 business plan, which involves US$9.2bn for the refining and gas and energy areas. 

The plan is likely to be modified, as the government plans to increase the company's investments in the expansion of national refining capacity.  

OTHER OPPORTUNTIES

Petrobras also launched a tender for deploying an ammonia conversion unit at the Gabriel Passos (Regap) refinery. Details are available on procurement site Petronect under project ID 7004022410. 

Meanwhile, Engecampo Engenharia and Norteng Engenharia are bidding for a contract to provide revamp works on the first refining train (Trem 1) at the Abreu e Lima (Rnest) refinery, in Pernambuco state.

Petrobras is also expected to launch a tender to build Rnest’s second refining train, as the project is outlined in the business plan.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

BNamericas provides briefs on the main dealmaking, funding and investment news in the region.

Petrobras' more value program has already surpassed 16 billion reais in credit for suppliers

Petrobras' more value program has already surpassed 16 billion reais in credit for suppliers

The objective is to stimulate the oil and gas production chain in Brazil.

Brazil’s Petrobras receives bids in tenders for subsea pipes, umbilicals

Brazil’s Petrobras receives bids in tenders for subsea pipes, umbilicals

Snapshot: Petrobras’ main subsea tenders, contracts

Snapshot: Petrobras’ main subsea tenders, contracts

Brazil O&G sector enters major decommissioning phase with stronger ESG demands

Brazil O&G sector enters major decommissioning phase with stronger ESG demands

Brazil approves Compass' FSRU hook-up

Brazil approves Compass' FSRU hook-up

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Brazil energy watch: Raízen, hydro potential, solar equipment and more

Brazil energy watch: Raízen, hydro potential, solar equipment and more

Petrobras extends FPSO tender deadline

Petrobras extends FPSO tender deadline

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block P-M-8
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Block P-M-9
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia
  • Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia is a company formed by Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. and Toyo Engineering Corp., for the execution of the project for the Fourth Diesel Hydr...
  • Company: NALCO Water
  • Ecolab is a trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect peopl...
  • Company: Origem Energia S.A.  (Origem Energia)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: PetroRio S.A.  (PRIO)
  • PRIO, formerly HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company has operations...

Latest news

Attempt to impeach Ecuador's Lasso moves a step forward

Attempt to impeach Ecuador's Lasso moves a step forward

Petrobras preparing Revap refinery modernization

Petrobras preparing Revap refinery modernization

Snapshot: Date to complete 4th Panama Canal bridge still up in the air

Snapshot: Date to complete 4th Panama Canal bridge still up in the air

Guatemala boosts electromobility framework

Guatemala boosts electromobility framework

Panama's mobile market on the verge of transformation

Panama's mobile market on the verge of transformation