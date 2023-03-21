Brazil’s federal oil firm Petrobras plans to begin the modernization of the Henrique Lage (Revap) refinery’s hydrotreating unit (HDT) in mid-2024 and conclude it in the following year, a source told BNamericas.

A tender process to seek a company that will be responsible for the project is underway.

Located in São José dos Campos, São Paulo state, Revap has the capacity to process 40,000m3/d, the equivalent of 252,000b/d.

The HDT modernization is part of Petrobras’ 2023-27 business plan, which involves US$9.2bn for the refining and gas and energy areas.

The plan is likely to be modified, as the government plans to increase the company's investments in the expansion of national refining capacity.

OTHER OPPORTUNTIES

Petrobras also launched a tender for deploying an ammonia conversion unit at the Gabriel Passos (Regap) refinery. Details are available on procurement site Petronect under project ID 7004022410.

Meanwhile, Engecampo Engenharia and Norteng Engenharia are bidding for a contract to provide revamp works on the first refining train (Trem 1) at the Abreu e Lima (Rnest) refinery, in Pernambuco state.

Petrobras is also expected to launch a tender to build Rnest’s second refining train, as the project is outlined in the business plan.