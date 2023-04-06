Petrogal Brasil is analyzing the possibility of developing a green hydrogen research, development and innovation (RD&I) project, a source familiar with the matter told BNamericas.

The focus would be on solutions for the production, storage, transportation and consumption of the fuel, and its impacts on the energy chain.

Talks on carrying out the project are being held with Senai Cimatec, Hytron and IATI (Instituto Avançado de Tecnologia e Inovação).

The initiative would be supported by Petrogal’s mandatory investments in local R&D activities with financial resources from the production of oil and gas, according to legislation on the sector.

Petrogal holds stakes in the Berbigão, Oeste de Atapu, Sépia Leste, Sururu and Tupi fields, which are operated by Petrobras.

It is also a partner of Equinor in the Bacalhau and Bacalhau Norte fields, which have not started producing yet.

If approved by the federal watchdog ANP, the study would not be the first involving hydrogen to be supported by Petrogal in Brazil.

At the end of 2022, the company started an R&D project on hydrogen storage and recovery in depleted gas reservoirs, with an investment of 2.5mn reais (US$500,000).

Other oil companies that are developing local hydrogen-related research projects in the country include Petrobras, Petronas, Shell and TotalEnergies.