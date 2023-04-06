Petrogal Brasil considering green hydrogen R&D project
Petrogal Brasil is analyzing the possibility of developing a green hydrogen research, development and innovation (RD&I) project, a source familiar with the matter told BNamericas.
The focus would be on solutions for the production, storage, transportation and consumption of the fuel, and its impacts on the energy chain.
Talks on carrying out the project are being held with Senai Cimatec, Hytron and IATI (Instituto Avançado de Tecnologia e Inovação).
The initiative would be supported by Petrogal’s mandatory investments in local R&D activities with financial resources from the production of oil and gas, according to legislation on the sector.
Petrogal holds stakes in the Berbigão, Oeste de Atapu, Sépia Leste, Sururu and Tupi fields, which are operated by Petrobras.
It is also a partner of Equinor in the Bacalhau and Bacalhau Norte fields, which have not started producing yet.
If approved by the federal watchdog ANP, the study would not be the first involving hydrogen to be supported by Petrogal in Brazil.
At the end of 2022, the company started an R&D project on hydrogen storage and recovery in depleted gas reservoirs, with an investment of 2.5mn reais (US$500,000).
Other oil companies that are developing local hydrogen-related research projects in the country include Petrobras, Petronas, Shell and TotalEnergies.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Spotlight: The renewal of Brazil power distribution concessions
Some 20 contracts are due to expire by 2031 in several states.
New Brazil fund sets sights on mature 5G, renewable energy projects
BNamericas spoke to André Iaconelli, founder of Oumua Capital, a just-launched Brazilian search fund.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Xaxado 1 photovoltaic plant (Xaxado photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Mauriti 1 photovoltaic plant (Mauriti photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
15 hours ago
- Project: Tucano III wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Tucano IV wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Tucano VII wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Tucano VIII wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Três Divisas 17 wind farm (Três Divisas wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Três Divisas 16 wind farm (Três Divisas wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Três Divisas 15 wind farm (Três Divisas wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Três Divisas 14 wind farm (Três Divisas wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Nordex Energy Brasil
- Company: Ingeteam Ltda
- Company: Banco Alfa
- Company: Biolaw Consultoria Ambiental
- Company: Wind Park Energia Renovável
- Company: Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (Cemig)
-
Based in Brazil's southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (Cemig) is a holding company controlled by the government of Minas Gerais state....