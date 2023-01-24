Petroperú statement

This is a machine translation of the original statement issued in Spanish

In order to strengthen its environmental and social performance, as well as its corporate governance, transparency and sustainability of its operations, Petroperú hired S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC, which will prepare the first Report of the Working Group on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). This is part of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Plan that the Company has been beginning to implement, with the aim of strengthening its management.

It should be noted that the TCFD Report seeks to analyze the transition and physical risks related to Climate Change. In other words, those risks that the market needs to be aware of related to the way in which companies change their line of business towards renewable energies and the way in which they manage the effects of climate change on their operations. All this, in line with compliance with the best international transparency practices for investors, customers and other stakeholders of the Company.

In addition, this report will establish a baseline that will contribute to the optimization of its environmental, economic, social and corporate governance performance, becoming an important step for Petroperú, considering that it is increasingly a priority for financial markets to quantify the risk to support efficient and informed capital allocation decisions through accurate and timely reports.

The preparation of the report must conclude in the second quarter of 2023 and the actions that arise from it will begin to be carried out during the rest of this year.

In this way, Petroperú will be able to measure its progress in governance, environmental care and social management in order to verify the commitments with its stakeholders, especially those in the financial sector.