Bnamericas

PetroTal release

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2024) – PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) (“PetroTal” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 year-end reserve evaluation (the “NSAI Report”) by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (“NSAI”) for the Bretana oil field, operated 100% by PetroTal. All currency amounts are in United States dollars (unless otherwise stated) and comparisons refer to equivalent information as at December 31, 2022. All figures subject to rounding differences.

Highlights:

For 1P and 2P (each as defined below) categories respectively, increases of 13% and 9% to Net Present Value (discounted at 10% after tax (“NPV-10 AT”)), and per share values to US$0.97/share (CAD$1.29/share) and US$1.80/share (CAD$2.39/share);

Increases in reserve categories:

Category 2023 reserves 2023 NPV-10 after tax 2023 NPV-10 after tax/bbl

mmbbls $ billion $/bbl Proved (“1P”) 48 (+6%) $0.9 $18.50 Probable (“2P”) 100 (+4%) $1.6 $16.39 Possible (“3P”) 200 (+19%) $2.5 $12.54

Strong results for various key year-end 2023 reserve-based metrics:

2023 reserves life index for 1P and 2P reserves, is approximately 9 and 19 years, respectively, using the average 2023 production run rate of 14,248 barrels (“bbls”) of oil per day (“bopd”);

Robust 2023 production reserves replacement ratios of 150% and 167% for 1P and 2P reserves, respectively;

Original Oil in Place (“OOIP”) largely flat from 2022 levels. Now at 326, 442, and 595 million bbls (“mmbbls”), respectively, for the 1P, 2P and 3P cases;

Increased 1P and 2P total booked well counts in 2023 by 2 and 3 wells, to 23 and 32 wells, respectively. Total 3P well count remains at 36; and,

2P recovery factor continued to increase in 2023 to 26% (from 24% at year-end 2022).

2023 Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) reserves increased 18% to 29 mmbbls, representing 60% of 1P reserves, reflecting an attractive ratio of base production to low risk drilling proved undeveloped (“PUD”) targets;

2P Future Development Capital (“FDC”) increased 36% to $551 million from year-end 2022 reflecting an additional 3 wells booked at year-end 2023, erosion control costs, and associated water disposal capacity and facilities needed to accommodate anticipated flush and run rate production volumes; and,

For the first time since the Company’s inception, operating costs, in the current 2023 year ended reserve report do not include any diluent, reflecting the Company’s commercial efforts to find new ways to reduce operating costs.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The PetroTal team is committed to increasing value for all stakeholders from Bretana’s oil recovery enhancement. It is noteworthy that our market capitalization is currently at a discount to our PDP after tax NPV-10 valuation even as the Company continues to make significant shareholder distributions and remains debt free.

Reserves attributed to the Bretana oil field have grown tremendously since 2017. Our drilling success combined with the field’s strong natural aquifer support that allows for recovery factors beyond 30% has underpinned a world class oil operation that is expected to deliver material free cash flow for the next 20 years. The field’s 2P and 3P reserves of 100 and 200 million barrels, respectively, will be extracted with one of the smallest operational footprints in the world, sustainable for years to come.”

The full release is available here.