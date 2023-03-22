Positivo Tecnologia, Brazil’s biggest electronics manufacturer, foresees 5.7bn reais (US$1.1bn) in opportunities related to government purchases in 2023.

That figure refers to the bidding processes mapped as of January 2023 and it could change during the year, CEO Helio Rotenberg told analysts in a 4Q22 results call.

In January 2022, Positivo's pipeline of purchases by public Institutions for that year was put at 7.2bn reais.

On top of the future opportunities, Positivo has another 1.2bn reais in revenues already booked for this year in contracts closed in 2022, according to the executive.

Contracts with the government are a key pillar of the company's business. According to Positivo, 2022 was the best year in its history in terms of government sales. Gross revenue from public institutions grew 76% in the year to 2.21bn reais.

The highlight was the education sector, particularly state and municipal education departments, with tenders won by the group for the supply of tablets and computers, among others. These departments account for around 50% of Positivo’s sales to government institutions.

The ongoing tenders in which Positivo is participating include a contract for 200,000 tablets for Ceará state and one for 65,000 Chromebooks in Rio Grande do Sul state.

“The opportunity exists and we're well positioned to capture it. With our product portfolio, we were able to advance in these public tenders. We participate in about 50% of the public notices published and we win 59% of those in which we participate,” Rotenberg said.

In 2022 Positivo booked revenues of around 1bn reais related to the supply of electronic ballot boxes for last October's elections in Brazil, which represented around 18% of the company's so-called “special projects” line of one-time, non-recurring sales.

According to Rotenberg, 1.2bn reais in revenues related to e-ballot boxes for the 2024 municipal elections are expected to be invoiced between 2023 and 2024.

“There is still room for growth in this contract. There are 176,000 boxes being supplied and the contract calls for up to 220,000. This is still under negotiation, it's not certain, but the contract could grow to 1.6bn reais,” said the executive.

“And possibly, we can't say, we may have more ballot boxes for [the national elections in] 2026.”

PETROBRAS

In the company's commercial line of business, which includes rentals and sales to both private and public companies of PCs, servers, hardware-as-a-service and point-of-sales machines, Petrobras is a highlight.

“We're very proud to supply the servers for Petrobras' [supercomputer] Pégaso,” said Rotenberg.

Pégaso went into full operation last December, assembled by French IT multinational Atos with Supermicro servers and GPUs by Nvidia.

Positivo is Supermicro's representative in Brazil, in addition to being a partner of Atos, and was responsible for supplying and installing the supercomputer jointly with these two companies.

With 678TB of RAM, 2,016 GPUs and a 400Gbps network, Pégaso is the largest supercomputer in Latin America and the fifth most powerful in the global oil and gas industry, according to the companies.

Overall, Positive posted 5bn reais in revenues for full-year 2022, an increase of 48.4% compared with 2021. Net income rose by 51% to 306mn reais, growing 227% year-on-year in 4Q22 alone.

Of all the company's three business lines, Consumer was the only one to see a drop, with sales reaching 1.05bn, down 42.5% over 2021.