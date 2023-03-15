By ProInversion

March 14, 2023

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

In the next few days, the Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment (PROINVERSIÓN) will restart the process of prequalifying bidders for the Ancón Industrial Park (PIA) project, as announced this morning by the executive director of the entity, José Salardi, later of a meeting with the mayor of Ancón (Lima), Samuel Daza, and officials of the National Productive Diversification Program of PRODUCE.

At the meeting, joint actions were coordinated to promote the award process of the Ancón Industrial Park project, an initiative that will boost the economic and social development of North Lima with an investment of more than US$760 million.

To date, there are six (6) companies that have shown interest in developing the project, but the objective is to convene more companies specialized in the development of industrial parks in the world, making the contest more competitive, for the benefit of the country.

The Ancón Industrial Park, whose adjudication is scheduled for the second semester of 2023, will promote the development of companies that produce goods and services, will generate jobs, growth opportunities and urban development of North Lima, improving the quality of life of the population. It will be developed on land owned by the Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) and will be transferred to a private party under a transfer contract with an investment commitment.

"We want our district of Ancón to develop in an organized and planned manner, and the Industrial Park, which will be developed on PRODUCE land, will contribute to this objective", commented the mayor of Ancón, Samuel Daza, after emphasizing his full support for the project.

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE



On the other hand, the mayor of Ancón asked PROINVERSIÓN to sign a technical assistance agreement, with the purpose of identifying potential projects to be executed under the modality of Projects in Assets in his jurisdiction, with the participation of the private sector. This type of technical assistance was also requested by other district municipalities of Metropolitan Lima, such as La Molina and Miraflores.

Finally, a technical team from PROINVERSIÓN will visit the district of Ancón, on Friday, March 17, in order to identify various investment projects with great economic and social impact that can be executed under the modalities of Projects in Assets and Works for Taxes.