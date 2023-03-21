Public engagement scheduled for northern Peru upstream project
Meetings are planned this year as part of the citizen participation plan for a drill campaign at Peru onshore block IX in the northern region of Piura.
That is according to a new document filed by upstream operator Unienergía ABC (Unipetro) with the environmental certification service for sustainable investments (Senace).
The new information highlights the collection of additional social data and the requirement to fulfill the single procedure of the environmental certification process approved last year.
The project envisions the drilling of nine exploration and 27 development wells and associated facilities.
Although block IX is a marginal producer, the proposed work would boost spend and advance plans to further tap the hydrocarbons potential of the country’s northwest.
The acreage also is near the Talara refinery and block X, one of Peru’s top producers.
Read Peru oil & gas exploration spend failing to gain traction and Mixed results for initial 2023 oil, gas output in Peru
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Peru: Oscar Vera Gargurevich is appointed Minister of Energy and Mines
He has extensive experience in the hydrocarbons sector and various studies on global business administration and energy.
The Ecopetrol Group will invest between COP 25.3 and COP 29.8 billion in 2023 to accelerate the path of transition ...
About 23% of the plan is aimed at cementing diversification into new low-emission businesses, which includes investments in hydrogen production, re...
