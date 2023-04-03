Puerto Rico prequalifies energy service companies
Four groups have prequalified in Puerto Rico’s call for energy service companies (ESCOs) to provide as-needed energy savings performance contracting.
The prequalifiers are Aireko Energy Solution, ESCOPR, Honeywell and Johnson Controls, according to information from the island’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).
The DDEC issued the request for qualification in December to facilitate the hiring of ESCOs by government agencies and institutions.
The process falls under Puerto Rico’s public energy policy program managed by the DDEC that promotes energy efficiency in government buildings and installations.
The department said that prequalification does not guarantee that the companies will be hired for a project, and that prequalification is not a requirement for selection.
