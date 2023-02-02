Quellaveco emerges as top Peru copper asset
Anglo American expects its Peruvian copper unit Quellaveco to produce 310,000t-350,000t this year.
Having started commercial operations in September 2022, Quellaveco produced 82,000t in Q4 and an estimated 102,300t overall, according to Thursday’s results report.
ALSO READ Mining Outlook 2023: Positioning for the Future
Residents of Islay, which is in the mine’s area of influence, started complaining about Quellaveco’s water usage in October, but water authority ANA, which could revoke the license, is still analyzing the matter.
According to the energy and mines ministry's latest report, Quellaveco is already a top producer, with 22,757t in November, compared to Las Bambas' 22,026t, Chinalco's 21,560t and Antapaccay's 13,619t. December production is estimated to have exceeded 38,000t.
Overall mining production grew 11.1% year-on-year in December, boosted by a copper output increase of 19.2%, according to statistics office Inei.
China’s MMG expects to produce 265,000t-305,000t at Las Bambas this year. Antamina, Cerro Verde and Southern Copper operate other major copper assets in the country.
Anglo American expects to reach full operating capacity by mid-year, despite the social upheaval shaking the country. Quellaveco is among the few mines that so far keep operating. Its location is not as affected as that of others.
Given that Las Bambas and Antapaccay halted operations, and Constancia’s output can't be transported, Quellaveco is set to be the sector’s key driver this year.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Why the latest proposal to solve the Las Bambas conflict won't fly
A community in the Peruvian copper asset's area of influence wants company shares to enable project development, but a former official told BNameri...
Peru: Silver X Mining Provides October 2022 Operations Update
192,830 Silver equivalent ounces supplied from Tangana. Supply exceeded processing capacity due to unexpected plant maintenance towards the end of ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Corani
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Inmaculada optimization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: Las Bambas expansion (EIS third modification, Ferrobamba-Chalcobamba)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Hilarión
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: Los Chapitos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Chanape
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Yanacocha Sulfides
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Zoraida
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Antamina Operational Continuity
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: Usicayos (former Coasa)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A. (Shougang Perú)
-
Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A., a subsidiary of Chinese steel group Shougang Co., is Peru's only iron ore producer. The Lima-based company operates the Marcona mine in Ica region, ...
- Company: SNC Lavalin Perú S.A. (SNC Lavalin Perú)
-
Subsidiary of SCN-Lavalin, dedicated to consulting and construction engineering, especially for the mining and metals sectors.
- Company: Anubia S.A.C. (Anubia)
- Company: AK Drilling International S.A. (AK Drilling International)
-
AK Drilling International S.A. is a provider of drilling services for mining and oil and gas companies. In addition, it offers geotechnical and hydrogeology services, in areas s...
- Company: Empresa Minera Los Quenuales S.A. (Minera Los Quenuales)
-
Peruvian miner Minera Los Quenuales S.A., it's a subsidiary of Glencore Finance (Bermuda) Ltd., and part of the multinational conglomerate Glencore plc. It engages in the operat...
- Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería y Construcción
-
CUMBRA Engineering and Construction, formerly known as GyM Engineering and Construction, is a regional construction company with 87 years of experience in Latin America, executi...
- Company: Minera Las Bambas S.A.C. (Minera Las Bambas)
-
Minera Las Bambas S.A.C., a consortium made up of MMG Ltd. – the Hong Kong listed unit of China Minmetals Corp. – Guoxin International Investment Corp. and Citic Metal Co. Ltd.,...
- Company: Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C. (Macusani Yellowcake)
-
Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C., formerly Global Gold S.A.C., is a mineral exploration company, subsidiary of Canada's American Lithium Corp. It engages in exploring for uranium and ...
- Company: IXM Perú S.A. (IXM Perú)