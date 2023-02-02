Peru
News

Quellaveco emerges as top Peru copper asset

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 02, 2023
Copper Statistics Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products
Quellaveco emerges as top Peru copper asset

Anglo American expects its Peruvian copper unit Quellaveco to produce 310,000t-350,000t this year.

Having started commercial operations in September 2022, Quellaveco produced 82,000t in Q4 and an estimated 102,300t overall, according to Thursday’s results report.

ALSO READ Mining Outlook 2023: Positioning for the Future

Residents of Islay, which is in the mine’s area of influence, started complaining about Quellaveco’s water usage in October, but water authority ANA, which could revoke the license, is still analyzing the matter.

According to the energy and mines ministry's latest report, Quellaveco is already a top producer, with 22,757t in November, compared to Las Bambas' 22,026t, Chinalco's 21,560t and Antapaccay's 13,619t. December production is estimated to have exceeded 38,000t. 

Overall mining production grew 11.1% year-on-year in December, boosted by a copper output increase of 19.2%, according to statistics office Inei.

China’s MMG expects to produce 265,000t-305,000t at Las Bambas this year. Antamina, Cerro Verde and Southern Copper operate other major copper assets in the country.

Anglo American expects to reach full operating capacity by mid-year, despite the social upheaval shaking the country. Quellaveco is among the few mines that so far keep operating. Its location is not as affected as that of others.

Given that Las Bambas and Antapaccay halted operations, and Constancia’s output can't be transported, Quellaveco is set to be the sector’s key driver this year.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Why the latest proposal to solve the Las Bambas conflict won't fly

Why the latest proposal to solve the Las Bambas conflict won't fly

A community in the Peruvian copper asset's area of influence wants company shares to enable project development, but a former official told BNameri...

Peru: Silver X Mining Provides October 2022 Operations Update

Peru: Silver X Mining Provides October 2022 Operations Update

192,830 Silver equivalent ounces supplied from Tangana. Supply exceeded processing capacity due to unexpected plant maintenance towards the end of ...

Peru: Anglo American contributed 450mn soles in social investment during the construction stage

Peru: Anglo American contributed 450mn soles in social investment during the construction stage

Peru mining investment on track to plunge in 2023

Peru mining investment on track to plunge in 2023

Inflation and high costs hit Equinox, Ternium amid lower metal prices

Inflation and high costs hit Equinox, Ternium amid lower metal prices

Junior exploration roundup: Lavras, Lithium Chile, Silver Mountain, GoGold, Bravo

Junior exploration roundup: Lavras, Lithium Chile, Silver Mountain, GoGold, Bravo

Peru: Silver Mountain Resources Acquires Highly Prospective Land Package From Pan American Silver

Peru: Silver Mountain Resources Acquires Highly Prospective Land Package From Pan American Silver

Peruvian miner Las Bambas upbeat on 2022 copper output

Peruvian miner Las Bambas upbeat on 2022 copper output

Peru: Extension until 2027 of the VAT return law for exploration in mining activity

Peru: Extension until 2027 of the VAT return law for exploration in mining activity

Peru's Buenaventura plans to invest up to US$350mn next year

Peru's Buenaventura plans to invest up to US$350mn next year

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Corani
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Project: Hilarión
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 hours ago
  • Project: Los Chapitos
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 21 hours ago
  • Project: Chanape
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 21 hours ago
  • Project: Zoraida
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 20 hours ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A.  (Shougang Perú)
  • Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A., a subsidiary of Chinese steel group Shougang Co., is Peru's only iron ore producer. The Lima-based company operates the Marcona mine in Ica region, ...
  • Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería y Construcción
  • CUMBRA Engineering and Construction, formerly known as GyM Engineering and Construction, is a regional construction company with 87 years of experience in Latin America, executi...
  • Company: Minera Las Bambas S.A.C.  (Minera Las Bambas)
  • Minera Las Bambas S.A.C., a consortium made up of MMG Ltd. – the Hong Kong listed unit of China Minmetals Corp. – Guoxin International Investment Corp. and Citic Metal Co. Ltd.,...

Latest news

Ecuador expects US$3bn construction of 2 mines to kick off next year

Ecuador expects US$3bn construction of 2 mines to kick off next year

Works to begin on Monterrey metro line No. 6 this month

Works to begin on Monterrey metro line No. 6 this month

Anglo American Chile's copper output flat due to water scarcity, falling grades

Anglo American Chile's copper output flat due to water scarcity, falling grades

Tesla reconsidering Nuevo León plant due to power supply concerns – reports

Tesla reconsidering Nuevo León plant due to power supply concerns – reports

Argentina extending fiber optic network in Chaco province

Argentina extending fiber optic network in Chaco province