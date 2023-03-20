By MOPC

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

This morning, the National Government, through the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), inaugurated the second Asunción Wastewater Treatment Plant (PTAR), in Bella Vista. This coincides with the week of World Water Day, which will be held on the 22nd of this month.

The event was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, and the Minister of Public Works and Communications, Rodolfo Segovia.

The Bella Vista WWTP, together with the Varadero WWTP, in operation since March 2021, under the administration of Essap SA (Paraguay Sanitary Services Company), is part of the Comprehensive Sanitation Program for the Bay and Metropolitan Area of Asunción, executed by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC).

Built on the banks of the emblematic Mburicaó stream in the Bañado Norte area of the capital, its construction required an investment of USD 20 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Bella Vista WWTP occupies an area of 8,100 square meters, out of the 10,000 that the land where it is located has. It will be able to process a flow of 4,400 liters of wastewater per second, coming from neighborhoods of Asunción, Fernando de la Mora, Luque and part of San Lorenzo. It will benefit a total of 1,200,000 people.

It will also have a laboratory for the physical, chemical and bacteriological analysis of the residual waters that enter the Plant, and those discharged into the Paraguay River, after treatment.