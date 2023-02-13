Statement from the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu)

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

There are four infrastructure projects to promote sports and culture in this region

In the state, more than 5,000 direct supports have been delivered to acquire, expand or improve your home

Rosarito Beaches, Baja California; February 13, 2023.- The Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) through the Urban Improvement Program (PMU), started four infrastructure works in the community of Rosarito, Baja California, with an investment of 186 million pesos (mdp), with the aim of improving the quality of life of the most marginalized neighborhoods of the entity.

During a tour to supervise the start of these projects, the head of Sedatu, Román Meyer Falcón, reported that the works include the construction of a Community Center 'Parque Cocina Central', a cultural circuit on the Costa Azul beach, a Sports Center ' El Profe' in the Ampliación Constitución neighborhood; and the rehabilitation of the 'Corazón de Primo Tapia' circuit.

"With these parks, sports and cultural spaces, the well-being of the families of the municipality is sought through the design of accessible public spaces and quality equipment," said the official.

It should be noted that since 2019 Sedatu has carried out 46 works in Baja California to date with an investment of close to 880 million pesos; In 2019, 32 works were completed, in 2020 there were 7 and in 2021 7 infrastructure projects were registered.

The beneficiary communities belong to the municipalities of Mexicali, Tijuana and Ensenada.

Through the PMU and in coordination with the National Housing Commission (Conavi), nearly 5,900 direct supports for housing have been delivered since 2019 with an investment of 685 million pesos for the benefit of families in Baja California; in addition to work to regularize land tenure with the support of the National Institute of Sustainable Land (Insus).

