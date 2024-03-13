Bnamericas

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

The National Consumer Service (SERNAC) informed the company VTR and began an investigation in relation to the commercial practice of the company's "Stream TV Plus" service, which offers the internet plus television package.

The investigation focuses on the advertising of this service, which promotes the free incorporation of eight streaming platforms:

Max (formerly HBO Max)

Prime Video

Universal+

Mega Go

Atresplayer

Cindie

Edye

Riivi.

In advertising, accessible on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on February 29 of this year, the company highlighted the service as "exclusive" and "unique," offering all of the aforementioned platforms at no additional cost.

SERNAC learned through social networks that some consumers have described this promotion as "misleading or false". The main complaints indicate that the delivery of all the streaming offered to active clients of the company would not be fulfilled. "If you are VTR, you already have it", as indicated in the advertising.

What is more, people claim that VTR only includes Max for free (which had previously been incorporated into the company's services).

What does Sernac request from VTR?

In the entity's letter, information is required from the telecommunications company to deliver a response regarding:

Complaints, differentiating between new and old clients

Bases of commercial practice and copies of advertising pieces and related contracts

Information on claims attention and established protocols.

VTR has 5 business days to respond to this request. Once the case has been analyzed, and if any violation of the Consumer Law is detected, SERNAC will take the measures it deems appropriate to defend the affected person.

