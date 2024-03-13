Bnamericas

Chile
Sernac begins investigation after claims of possible misleading advertising in VTR's 'Stream TV Plus' service

The National Consumer Service (SERNAC) informed the company VTR and began an investigation in relation to the commercial practice of the company's "Stream TV Plus" service, which offers the internet plus television package.

The investigation focuses on the advertising of this service, which promotes the free incorporation of eight streaming platforms:

  • Max (formerly HBO Max)
  • Prime Video
  • Universal+
  • Mega Go
  • Atresplayer
  • Cindie
  • Edye
  • Riivi.

In advertising, accessible on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on February 29 of this year, the company highlighted the service as "exclusive" and "unique," offering all of the aforementioned platforms at no additional cost.

SERNAC learned through social networks that some consumers have described this promotion as "misleading or false". The main complaints indicate that the delivery of all the streaming offered to active clients of the company would not be fulfilled. "If you are VTR, you already have it", as indicated in the advertising.

What is more, people claim that VTR only includes Max for free (which had previously been incorporated into the company's services).

What does Sernac request from VTR?

In the entity's letter, information is required from the telecommunications company to deliver a response regarding:

  • Complaints, differentiating between new and old clients
  • Bases of commercial practice and copies of advertising pieces and related contracts
  • Information on claims attention and established protocols.

VTR has 5 business days to respond to this request. Once the case has been analyzed, and if any violation of the Consumer Law is detected, SERNAC will take the measures it deems appropriate to defend the affected person.

Where to complain and alert

In case of any breach of your rights, you can complain to SERNAC through the following channels:

  • Entering the Consumer Portal, through your SERNAC Code or Unique Code.
  • By calling toll-free at 800 700 100, Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Going to any of the public service offices throughout the country

Special Telecommunications

We invite you to visit our special, where you will find your rights in Telecommunications and advice on what to do in case of non-compliance by the companies involved.

