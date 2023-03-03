Energy storage is gaining traction in Chile, in a context of grid congestion and price decoupling at some nodes amid rapid growth in renewables capacity and lagging transmission expansion.

Storing excess power during the daytime and injecting it into the grid when the sun dips is making economic sense.

Projects are in the design, permitting and operational phases, with companies of various sizes entering the fray.

Sustained interest in deployment of batteries – the chief option today – will likely be seen not only in the utility-scale segment but also in the PMGD distributed generation space, where a remuneration rule change means developers get more money for injecting in the evenings and at night.

Overall, battery storage units linked to renewables plants are leading the charge. Secondary legislation governing the implementation of an energy storage bill – scheduled by end-November and expected to outline capacity and injection remuneration rules – should help unlock investment in standalone energy storage units.

PROJECT PIPELINE

While just 263MW of storage capacity linked to a renewables plant is in the testing and construction phase, 939MW has an environmental license and 2.14GW is under evaluation, according to a January report from renewables and storage association Acera. New projects are trickling into environmental review agency SEA.

In the standalone space, 64MW is in operation, 60MW is under construction, 218MW has environmental approval and 617MW is in the environmental review phase, according to the report. Growth will likely be driven by a combination of private initiatives and public tenders.

Various renewables-storage hybrid projects are under consideration by SEA.

TOP 5 RENEWABLES-STORAGE PROJECTS UNDER EVALUATION

No. 1

The biggest in the pipeline belongs to generator AES Andes and is planned for Taltal district in Antofagasta region.

Dubbed the Pampas hybrid park and submitted last month, the proposed US$800mn complex would comprise 140MW of wind and 252MWp PV solar capacity coupled to a 624MW battery storage facility that could provide power for up to five hours.

AES Andes also has a molten-salt energy storage project, dubbed Alba, under evaluation. Planned for its Angamos thermoelectric complex in Antofagasta region – which is being retired in phases – Alba involves heating salts using electricity from renewable sources. Energy would then be used to generate steam to reach a capacity of around 560MW with both units operating. Power would be injected at peak demand periods.

No. 2

The second biggest under evaluation is US$750mn Parque Terra Energía Renovable, belonging to AES Andes.

The project, planned for Antofagasta region, involves a 350MW wind park, a 513MW solar farm and two battery storage systems. The project was submitted for evaluation in August 2020.

No. 3

Generator Engie Energía Chile owns the third-biggest project, US$645mn Pampa Fidelia.

The proposed 337MW Antofagasta region wind farm, submitted for evaluation in November 2022, includes a battery storage system.

No. 4

Generator EDF Renewables’ US$624mn Wayra wind project, planned for Antofagasta region, involves 416MW of wind capacity, 198MW of solar and a battery storage system. It was submitted in March 2022.

No. 5

Generator Colbún's US$450mn Celda is the fifth-biggest hybrid project under evaluation. The 420MW solar park-240MW battery storage complex is planned for far north Arica y Parinacota region. The project was submitted in August 2022.