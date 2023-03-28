Snapshot: Navitas' Sea Lion reworked development plan
British upstream player Rockhopper believes a reworked development plan for the Falklands Islands offshore hydrocarbons project Sea Lion “represents an eminently financeable proposition.”
So reads a recent regulatory filing issued by the firm following the publication of an update by acreage partner Navitas, which incorporates an independent resource report conducted by consultancy Netherland Sewell & Associates.
A final investment decision (FID) could be made by the end of next year.
The revised development plan involves a staged approach and total capex of US$2.2bn.
Israeli firm Navitas proposes 23 wells – 18 in stage 1 and five in stage 2 – and forecasts peak production of 100,000b/d and plateau production of 80,000b/d, with total barrels developed estimated at 269mn.
Eleven of the planned stage 1 wells would be pre-first oil. Phase 1 capex is estimated at US$1.8bn, while pre-first oil capex is put at US$1.3bn, down from US$1.8bn previously estimated.
In terms of the per barrel cost over the life of the field, capex stands at US$7.50 and opex US$20.10.
“Having successfully re-defined the project, work will now focus on refining the financing plan with a view to reaching FID during 2024,” the regulatory filing states. “In the meantime, technical work streams continue to further refine the project, with Navitas focused on driving further project optimisations. Based on a redeployed [Floating Production Storage and Offloading] FPSO, a timeline of 30 months is envisaged from FID to first oil, with drilling anticipated to commence approximately 12 months post FID.”
Rockhopper holds a 35% working interest in Sea Lion and associated North Falkland Basin licenses, following completion of a Navitas farm-in last year, and benefits from various loans from Navitas in relation to the development
Various exploration campaigns have been carried out around the islands, but commercial production has not started.
