Drought and floods that have affected the Tegucigalpa area are due to be tackled with several water projects near the Honduran capital.

Three of the most important are the Jiniguare, San José and El Tablón dams, which are meant to make major strides in 2023. BNamericas takes a look at the projects.

Jiniguare dam

This project was designed to hold 16-20Mm3 of water in facilities built on the El Mogote mountain, and act as a flood control mechanism as well as bolstering water supplies. Construction is due to take up to two-and-a-half years. The plan was to have the dam operational by 2025, but it was only in the second week of January that the government published a request for expressions of interest to build several projects, including Jiniguare.

According to the processes PRECA-EC-01-AMDC-2023 and PRECA-ECS-02-AMDC-2023, published on the Honducompras procurement website, companies interested in building, repairing or adapting dams near the capital should have sent requested documentation before February 13. No names of interested companies have been made public.

Complementary works involve construction, replacement, rehabilitation and expansion of water systems, water treatment plants, storage tanks, electric, hydraulic and mechanical works, and road and sewerage works.

El Tablón multipurpose dam

The US$220mn project involves the construction and operation of a dam on the Chamelecón River in the Sula Valley in northwest Honduras.

Its main objective is to regulate the flow of the river in Santa Bárbara department and control the floods it causes. It will also generate 20-30MW of hydroelectric power, promote agriculture through sustainable irrigation in the Sula Valley and supply drinking water to the region.

“It will allow for the use of approximately 30,000ha of land for agriculture that would give us greater food security,” executive director of the Cortés trade and industry chamber (CCIC), Kevin Rodríguez, told Channel 8 last year.

State power company Enee’s renewable energy projects special unit Ueper will oversee the work, which is also expected to take about two-and-a-half years. Enee’s CEO Erick Tejada told La Prensa newspaper over the weekend that the tender for pre-construction studies would be published in the coming days.

San José dam

This project, that has been under construction since 2021, will have capacity of 8.1Mm3.

It received a boost at the end of last month when congress approved a modified construction contract between the local subsidiary of Ecuador’s Hidalgo e Hidalgo and the authorities of the central district (AMDC). In 2019, capex was estimated at US$120mn, but the contract involves only 1.08bn lempiras (US$43mn).

Works are expected to finish in 2025.

When the dam was planned in 2019, an official was quoted as saying by local media that the infrastructure would help increase water supply by 15%.

Although works started two years ago, they have advanced only 10%, according to local news outlets. Construction was halted last year because landowners blocked access to areas they claimed the government had not compensated them for.