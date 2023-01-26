St. Vincent and the Grenadines launch infra tenders
St. Vincent and the Grenadines are seeking bids for six infrastructure works, financed with Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) loans amounting to US$39.4mn.
Bids for the Sandy Bay south and Sandy Bay north sea defenses may be submitted through February 20.
The defenses must be built south- and northward along the Karo River and comprise excavation, construction of the coastal protection with revetment, amour stones, urban drainage works, and others.
Companies may bid individually or in joint ventures.
The Chapmans bridge reconstruction involves the demolition of the existing Chapmans bridge and its components, installation and removal of a temporary pedestrian bridge, and building a new bridge substructure and superstructure. It also comprises embankment protection works, and the construction of approach roads.
The deadline to present bids is February 27.
Building the Dickson bridge involves demolishing the existing bridge culverts, bridge construction, installing a gabion basket protection on river embankments and rehabilitating the approach roads with a new concrete surface.
The bidding deadline is also February 27.
Bids for the reconstruction of Windward highway will be accepted through March 13.
Works include a new bypass bridge, the demolition of the existing one, building a concrete bridge, construction of wing walls and river embankment protection and upgrading the bridge approach roads and side road junctions.
The Perseverance road rehabilitation involves clearance and topsoil removal, demolition of retaining structures, drains and culverts, and the construction of a 3.28km rigid pavement structure along the existing alignment. Works also comprise the construction of six precast pipe culverts, and drainage and protection works.
The bidding deadline is February 13.
Lula's return in Brazil opens window of opportunity for Argentine infra
A Buenos Aires think tank believes that the new government in Brazil offers an opportunity to boost infrastructure development.
Maya Train is an unprecedented feat in the world: president; progress on section 2 presented
López Obrador confirmed that the construction of the Mayan Train is a feat of the government of the fourth transformation that is being carried out...
