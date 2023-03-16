The first stage of the San Vicente de Paul regional hospital, currently under construction in San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte province, will be ready in the last quarter of this year.

This was announced during a visit to the construction site by vice president Raquel Peña and housing and building minister Carlos Bonilla.

The project involves building the hospital on a 49,000m2 site to replace the current facilities in the province. It is expected to be one of the most important healthcare centers in the country with 283 beds, 28 of which will be in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“This is one of the largest healthcare projects that President Luis Abinader is currently carrying out in our country,” Peña was quoted as saying by local daily El Periódico.

The capex of the project tops 6.7bn pesos (US$122mn) and another 1.9bn pesos have been earmarked for equipment purchases.

“The first stage will be delivered during the fourth quarter of the year, in coordination with the public health ministry and the national health service [SNS],” Bonilla said in the same report.