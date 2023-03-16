Dominican Republic
News

Stage 1 of US$120mn Dominican hospital project to be finished in 4Q23

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Hospital New Stage
Stage 1 of US$120mn Dominican hospital project to be finished in 4Q23

The first stage of the San Vicente de Paul regional hospital, currently under construction in San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte province, will be ready in the last quarter of this year. 

This was announced during a visit to the construction site by vice president Raquel Peña and housing and building minister Carlos Bonilla. 

The project involves building the hospital on a 49,000m2 site to replace the current facilities in the province. It is expected to be one of the most important healthcare centers in the country with 283 beds, 28 of which will be in the intensive care unit (ICU). 

“This is one of the largest healthcare projects that President Luis Abinader is currently carrying out in our country,” Peña was quoted as saying by local daily El Periódico. 

The capex of the project tops 6.7bn pesos (US$122mn) and another 1.9bn pesos have been earmarked for equipment purchases. 

“The first stage will be delivered during the fourth quarter of the year, in coordination with the public health ministry and the national health service [SNS],” Bonilla said in the same report.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)

Dominican Republic opens prequalification for US$100mn port project

Dominican Republic opens prequalification for US$100mn port project

The Inter-American Development Bank approved in 2021 a credit for the Manzanillo port's rehabilitation and expansion. 

What Phoenix Tower has on the radar for Latin America

What Phoenix Tower has on the radar for Latin America

BNamericas spoke to four senior executives from the global wireless infra group about tower build-outs, portfolio diversification, 5G and cost chal...

Mexican firm eyeing more water infrastructure opportunities

Mexican firm eyeing more water infrastructure opportunities

Phoenix Tower betting on energy-as-a-service in LatAm diversification

Phoenix Tower betting on energy-as-a-service in LatAm diversification

Spotlight: Major metro projects in Panama and the Dominican Republic

Spotlight: Major metro projects in Panama and the Dominican Republic

President Abinader heads the first palace for the Santo Domingo Metro extension project towards Los Alcarrizos

President Abinader heads the first palace for the Santo Domingo Metro extension project towards Los Alcarrizos

Santo Domingo-Santiago rail project rolls on

Santo Domingo-Santiago rail project rolls on

Studies begin for proposed Dominican rail line

Studies begin for proposed Dominican rail line

PPPs set to take off in three countries next year

PPPs set to take off in three countries next year

Dominican Republic launches tenders for train, monorail projects

Dominican Republic launches tenders for train, monorail projects

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio Aerosuspendido Guayaquil
  • Consorcio Aerosuspendido Guayaquil is comprised of French group Poma S.A and French-Dominican company Sofratesa INC. In July 2016, the consortium was awarded a 30-year contract ...

Latest news

Mexican engineering firm backs US$425mn third Querétaro aqueduct

Mexican engineering firm backs US$425mn third Querétaro aqueduct

Peru unlikely to hold general elections this year

Peru unlikely to hold general elections this year

Mexico unveils taxonomy for sustainable financing

Mexico unveils taxonomy for sustainable financing

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine

Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio

Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio