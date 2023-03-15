Mexico
StarGroup chooses Eutelsat to enhance its popular StarTV DTH platform in Mexico

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
StarGroup, the leading provider of telecommunications and entertainment services in Mexico, once again selects Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) for StarTV, its direct-to-home (DTH) pay television service. StarTV, which has been operating through Eutelsat since 2016, will continue to benefit from the exceptional coverage of Mexico at the 117th west position.

The StarTV DTH service was launched in 2016, replacing the regional TVZac platform, which was distributed via microwave. In partnership with Eutelsat, StarTV migrated to satellite technology to offer a robust, high-quality and affordable national service even in the most remote areas of the country. The platform quickly became a success and has not stopped growing with new channels in its offer and, in less than five years, multiplied the audience by eight, reaching 250,000 subscribers in 2020. Currently, the StarTV platform offers With more than 100 television channels, in SD and HD quality, and with a constantly expanding base of installers, it has become one of the most successful television providers in Mexico.

Under this multi-year agreement, additional EUTELSAT 117 West B Ku-band transponders will be used to further develop StarTV's DTH services. The EUTELSAT 117 West B satellite, co-located with EUTELSAT 117 West A, has established the 117° West position as one of the most prominent broadcast areas for Latin America over the past decade. With four regional Ku-band beams, it offers exceptional coverage of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, the Andean region, and the Southern Cone, making it a top choice for service providers and audiences across the globe. region.

José Aguirre, President and CEO of StarTV, commented on the partnership: “Eutelsat has enabled StarTV to offer low-cost pay-TV services throughout Mexico. In addition to being a satellite provider, Eutelsat has been a partner in designing services that enrich our entertainment offerings and enhance our customers' experience."

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Senior Vice President of Eutelsat Americas Video, added: “We are delighted to renew the partnership with StarGroup and to share in the undeniable success of StarTV in recent years. The development of DTH services in the Americas is a strategic objective for Eutelsat, which is why we are extremely pleased to be able to take advantage of our television reference region at 117° West to expand the pay-TV offer in Mexico and beyond."

