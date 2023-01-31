by ENAMI

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The National Mining Company (Enami) and the National Piloting Center (CNP) signed an agreement for the co-execution of a project that commits the state company to make its infrastructure available for the development of piloting activities and validation of new technologies.

This new alliance will allow alternative tests to be carried out at ENAMI facilities with progressive scaling of piloting work, as well as the authorization of new technologies from initiatives received by CNP and prioritized by ENAMI from its project portfolio.

The signing of this agreement was headed by the vice president of ENAMI, Jaime Pérez de Arce; the General Manager of CNP, Patricio Aguilera, in addition to the presence of various executives from both institutions.

As detailed by the Executive Vice President of ENAMI, Jaime Pérez de Arce, “we as a State company, expressed to the CNP our interest in the development of the project, as co-executors. This is how we committed ourselves to the execution of this, having the necessary suitable personnel, carrying out all the activities and studies that the project requires.”

In this sense, Pérez de Arce explained that “we will provide ENAMI's infrastructure and equipment, for the development of pilot tests and technological validation processes; development of roadmaps, survey of challenges, prioritization and definition of a portfolio of initiatives to seek technological solutions to adopt or validate in our operations.”

"This agreement offers ENAMI a diversity of opportunities that will be generated in our own facilities, which will have a unique value, especially due to the creation of new knowledge according to our initiative prioritization portfolio, with pilot field tests that include certification of those results and that technology can be sold, together with access to better development opportunities for mining producers.

This is linked to our main objective, which is to promote the promotion and sustainability of small and medium-sized mining," said the executive vice president of the state company.