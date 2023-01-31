Chile
Press Release

State miner ENAMI opens its facilities for the piloting and development of new technologies in mining

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Productivity / Efficiency Artificial intelligence Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Lithium Carbonate Copper

by ENAMI

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The National Mining Company (Enami) and the National Piloting Center (CNP) signed an agreement for the co-execution of a project that commits the state company to make its infrastructure available for the development of piloting activities and validation of new technologies.

This new alliance will allow alternative tests to be carried out at ENAMI facilities with progressive scaling of piloting work, as well as the authorization of new technologies from initiatives received by CNP and prioritized by ENAMI from its project portfolio.

The signing of this agreement was headed by the vice president of ENAMI, Jaime Pérez de Arce; the General Manager of CNP, Patricio Aguilera, in addition to the presence of various executives from both institutions.

As detailed by the Executive Vice President of ENAMI, Jaime Pérez de Arce, “we as a State company, expressed to the CNP our interest in the development of the project, as co-executors. This is how we committed ourselves to the execution of this, having the necessary suitable personnel, carrying out all the activities and studies that the project requires.”

In this sense, Pérez de Arce explained that “we will provide ENAMI's infrastructure and equipment, for the development of pilot tests and technological validation processes; development of roadmaps, survey of challenges, prioritization and definition of a portfolio of initiatives to seek technological solutions to adopt or validate in our operations.”

"This agreement offers ENAMI a diversity of opportunities that will be generated in our own facilities, which will have a unique value, especially due to the creation of new knowledge according to our initiative prioritization portfolio, with pilot field tests that include certification of those results and that technology can be sold, together with access to better development opportunities for mining producers.

This is linked to our main objective, which is to promote the promotion and sustainability of small and medium-sized mining," said the executive vice president of the state company.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

"We believe that mining must be at the service of the new social and environmental challenges we face"

"We believe that mining must be at the service of the new social and environmental challenges we face"

This Monday the inauguration of the Copper 2022 International Conference was held in Santiago.

Teck, AES sign clean energy supply agreement

Teck, AES sign clean energy supply agreement

The Canadian miner's Quebrada Blanca phase 2 project in Chile will be fully powered by renewable energy.

How artificial intelligence can prevent mining accidents

How artificial intelligence can prevent mining accidents

Codelco presented a new channel to receive innovation proposals

Codelco presented a new channel to receive innovation proposals

How sensor technology helps Peruvian miners maximize output

How sensor technology helps Peruvian miners maximize output

Codelco advancing toward electromobility despite complex scenario

Codelco advancing toward electromobility despite complex scenario

Gold Fields Announces Termination Of Arrangement Agreement With Yamana

Gold Fields Announces Termination Of Arrangement Agreement With Yamana

'Lithium must have a fixed price and be considered a commodity'

'Lithium must have a fixed price and be considered a commodity'

Yamana Gold Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver and Announces Change of Recommendation

Yamana Gold Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver and Announces Change ...

Battle for Yamana Gold could make Pan American LatAm's top precious metals producer

Battle for Yamana Gold could make Pan American LatAm's top precious metals producer

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: El Zorro
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Oso Negro
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 weeks ago
  • Project: Romeral V
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 weeks ago
  • Project: El Espino
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A.  (EMSA)
  • Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A. (EMSA) provides mining exploration services to the state-owned Chilean miner Corporación Nacional del Cobre (Codelco). Incorporated in 2004, t...
  • Company: Nexxo S.A.
  • Established in 1980, Nexxo S.A. is a industrial solutions company which offers services including chemical cleaning and flushing, maintenance of equipment and decoking. In 2013,...
  • Company: Minera Salar Blanco S.A.  (MSB)
  • Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB) is a Chilean JV established in 2016 to explore and develop the Maricunga lithium project, in Chile's northern Atacama region. The company is owned...
  • Company: Cuprum Resources Chile SpA  (Cuprum Resources)
  • Cuprum Resources is a Chilean mining company that is developing the Puquios open pit copper project, in central-northern Coquimbo region (IV). It belonged to Brazilian firm B&A ...
  • Company: FLSmidth S.A.  (FLSmidth Chile)
  • FLSmidth S.A (FLSmitdth Chile) is the Chilean subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headq...

Latest news

Brazilian firm starts US$670mn highway concession in Rio Grande do Sul

Brazilian firm starts US$670mn highway concession in Rio Grande do Sul

Mexico tax authority asks miners to rectify contributions

Mexico tax authority asks miners to rectify contributions

Why Brazil is becoming a global hub for technology investments

Why Brazil is becoming a global hub for technology investments

Brazil mining watch

Brazil mining watch

Digging into Brazil's strategy to combat illegal mining

Digging into Brazil's strategy to combat illegal mining