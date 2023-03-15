This MIC release was published using machine translation.

In the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC) the Strategic Council of Electric Mobility was officially installed, created by Decree 8840/2023, of the Executive Power.

Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni leads said State body, and the Executive Secretary is in charge of the Vice Minister of Industry, Francisco Ruiz Díaz.

Members of the Council are authorities representing the Ministry of Finance (MH), the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MADES), the Ministry of Urban Planning, Housing and Habitat (MUVH), the Ministry of Labor , Employment and Social Security (MTESS), the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), the National Institute of Technology, Standardization and Metrology (INTN), the Development Finance Agency (AFD) and the Technical Planning Secretariat (STP). Also present were the resident representative of the World Bank in Paraguay, Matilde Bordón; the senior executive Paraguay of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), ambassador Estefanía Laterza, and the director of the Itaipu Industrial Park, José Bogarín.



Minister Castiglioni highlighted that the document "National Electric Mobility Strategy" has been institutionally empowered through a decree of the Executive Branch, considering that it is a fundamental step for institutional strength that will mark the future course of all actions and policies this year.



"It is an extremely rich document and it gives us great references so that we start working efficiently, with concrete and clear objectives, effectively to achieve what we propose. The definitions that are given through the almost 60 lines, within the national strategy, develops our entire future plan, and an emphasis on something fundamental. Our entire transportation system, our entire logistics system linked to transportation of all modalities is dependent on oil derivatives," said Minister Castiglioni.



"Here we find the first great element that will make us work together: start the process of replacing petroleum derivatives, as a fundamental input to mobilize our productive force, for a raw material that we have in abundance, with Paraguayan resources, natural resources renewable and that give us the qualification of practically the only country, or of few countries in the world, whose matrix is one hundred percent clean and renewable. Our electrical energy, our hydroelectric energy, abundant at this moment, has to begin to fulfill the role of substitution of petroleum derivatives, through one of the factors that we are going to work on, and which is contemplated within the national strategy of electric mobility, which will progressively replace the mobility of petroleum derivatives", he stressed.



He also highlighted that, secondly, the referred document is the great opportunity for Paraguayan automotive industrial development, with an emphasis on electric mobility. "An industry that can change a large part of the Paraguayan economic physiognomy over time, an industry that can position us differently in the region and in the world, and an industry that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has begun to design, delineate with concrete actions, such as the signing of international agreements that will establish the fundamental bases for that industry possible in the shortest time All this will be possible if it is done within an orderly and institutional framework that governs this process that leads us to achieve all these objectives", he explained.



Paris Agreement

Also, the head of the MIC Portfolio pointed out that Paraguay is not oblivious to the moral and ethical commitment to contribute to alleviating the consequences of a development that has prioritized economic growth, without considering the social environmental possibility. "For this reason, we have signed the Paris agreement, and from it, we have begun to develop concrete actions that testify our commitments with concrete facts in that necessary; a contribution that Paraguay must make in this common effort, he added.

Paraguay, without carbon footprints

Minister Castiglioni added: "I must say with healthy pride, confirmed by very recent information, by satellite observations, that Paraguay has practically no carbon footprints, I would even say that it has a negative footprint. The latest satellite observations that have been explored and investigated They clearly report on this effect and the media have echoed this, they talk about our being a country with practically a negative footprint or no footprint".

"However, we do not shy away from our responsibility to contribute to this process, and within that framework of commitment, and that from the signing of the Paris Agreement, from the awareness of the institutional principle of the need for articulation of actions, of policies, progress has been made in the elaboration of a fundamental document that will provide the adequate framework for the development of all types of national policies, called the "National Strategy for Electric Mobility", he highlighted.