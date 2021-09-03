Chile
Press Release

SUBTEL requested information from VTR for fiber optic cutting that affects more than 26 thousand clients in Providencia and Santiago Centro sectors

Bnamericas Published: Friday, September 03, 2021
Fixed broadband Regulator Fiber Legislation & Regulation

