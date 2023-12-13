Colombia
Press Release

Superindustria in its role as judge protects Ericsson's essential patent for 5G telephony with precautionary measures and suspends the import and sale in Colombia of 8 series of Motorola phones

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Regulator 5g Mobile devices Legislation & Regulation

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address