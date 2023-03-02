Sutel press release

San Jose, March 2, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Superintendence of Telecommunications (Sutel) calls on the municipalities of the country to make joint efforts that allow users to continue using free Internet in public parks that have this service, after the expiration of the agreement of the Connected Public Spaces program. financed with resources from the National Telecommunications Fund (Fonatel) with some local governments.

This program began operations in 2019 and included the connection of more than 400 parks and squares, 28 train stations, 61 public libraries and 7 Civic Centers for Peace. By the year 2020, it had already met the goal established by the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt) in the National Telecommunications Development Plan (PNDT) 2015-2022, referring to providing free Internet in 513 areas of throughout the country, which were agreed at the time with each municipality.

Through this program, 2,176 kilometers of fiber optics were also installed throughout the national territory, an infrastructure that has allowed the residents of these areas to access better connectivity, and which has also served as a facilitator for other projects, such as For example, in the implementation of the Educational Network of the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) and in other municipal initiatives, including the citizen security project, with the installation of more than 100 video surveillance cameras in the cantons of Hojancha, Carrillo, Santa Cruz and Nicoya in the province of Guanacaste.

The agreement established through the Connected Public Spaces program indicated from its launch that, once its validity period expired, it would correspond to each municipality to give continuity to the service, so that users could have free Internet. This has been, for example, the case of the Municipality of Belén, which is currently in the process of negotiating on the issue.

“We urge the municipalities to carry out the necessary actions that allow users to continue having free Internet service in public parks, as an initiative that has contributed to equal opportunities and the technological and social development of our population, providing a mechanism to people so that they can undertake, study or simply get information through a secure and easy-to-reach connection, said Cinthya Arias Leitón, President ai of the Board of Directors of Sutel.

The Connected Public Spaces program continues to be implemented for the areas whose agreement remains in force, some of them until the year 2028. However, there are municipalities such as San José and Montes de Oca, in which the agreement originally established It has already expired for three years, so it is up to the authorities to carry out the corresponding actions to give continuity to the service.

It should be noted that, in the areas of San José and Montes de Oca, 254,509 users have benefited from this service since its installation, generating 1,627,881 sessions and 111,781.2 GB of traffic, which reflects the importance and intensive use that the inhabitants have given to the free Internet in public areas.



