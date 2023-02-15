Telecom Italia forecasts US$2.6bn in Brazil investments
Brazilian telco TIM will invest 13.3bn reais (US$2.6bn) between 2023 and 2025, its controller Telecom Italia announced as part of the group’s new multi-year investment plan.
The figure is lower than the current 14bn-real plan for the 2022-24 period. It is also slightly lower than the capex guidance set for the 2021-23 period of 13.5bn reais.
In 2022, TIM’s investments reached 4.73bn reais, up from 4.38bn reais in 2021. In the fourth quarter, capex excluding spectrum was 1.37bn reais, up 9.6% year-over-year.
TIM Brasil had anticipated trimmed down multi-year capex as 5G is gaining traction faster than expected, allowing the company to reduce spending on legacy networks, such as 2G, 3G and particularly 4G.
Also as part of the new guidance, Telecom Italia expects TIM to bring forward to 2023 its target of reaching capex-per-revenue ratio below 20%, initially expected to be achieved by the end of 2024. In 2022, the ratio was 21.9%.
The possibility of advancing the target had been mentioned by TIM Brasil CEO Alberto Griselli during the company’s Q4 earnings call and at a press conference.
Telecom Italia established five primary targets for TIM, namely, becoming Brazil’s top mobile player, completing the integration of Oi mobile customers and assets, expanding 5G coverage and services, accelerating growth beyond connectivity and deploying efficiencies.
On the Ebitda front, Telecom Italia expects TIM Brasil to curb inflationary pressure "with traditional cost control" and have a contribution margin from Oi’s former clients, in addition to deepening its digital transformation.
The expectation is that TIM can also advance with the decommissioning of overlapping and outdated antennas bought from Oi, allowing it to reduce opex and capex pressures.
Overall, as per the 2023-25 plan, Telecom Italia projects revenues from services to grow in low single digits in 2023, with the domestic business broadly stable, offset by high single digit growth in Brazil.
ENERGY
In Italy, Telecom Italia plans to accelerate its sustainability and energy transition plan.
Among other initiatives, the group has green datacenters with low environmental impact being developed together with its ongoing plan for modernizing existing datacenters, targeting a better power usage effectiveness (PUE) metric when compared to the sector average.
PUE is calculated by dividing total facility power (the power entering the site) by IT equipment power (the power effectively used to run machines). The lower the rate, the greener and more efficient the operation.
The group also relies on green certifications for emissions efficiency.
