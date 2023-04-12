Telefónica, Atento renew their global alliance until the end of 2025
This is a machine translation of a Atento press release, in Portuguese
São Paulo, April 2023 -- Atento, one of the largest global providers and leader in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO), announces the renewal and extension of the Master Services Agreement signed between Atento and Telefônica until December 31, 2025.
With this agreement, Atento consolidates the operator's trust by remaining its preferred partner for its customer relationship services globally. This agreement includes contracts with Telefónica in Spain, Brazil (VIVO), Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador and Uruguay.
In addition, both organizations agreed on particular commercial conditions for Grupo Atento companies in all geographies, among other aspects.
Additionally, the two companies extended their reciprocity agreement, whereby Telefônica will continue to be the preferred provider of telecommunication services for Atento globally.
"We are very proud to ratify Telefónica's confidence in our service offering and we will continue working with the sole objective of offering the best quality in customer relationship services. Atento's portfolio is constantly evolving to guarantee an excellent experience for consumers. Loyals based on this principle, we continue to innovate with our own solutions that are suited to our client's strategy", says Dimitrius Oliveira, Chief Executive Officer, Atento.
Atento's portfolio of products and services continues to evolve with the aim of continuing to offer the best customer experience and in response to new trends and technological innovations identified by our specialists, who provide the best solutions, keeping in mind the current challenges of Customer Experience. Client.
About Atento
Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers in the world. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 16 countries, where it employs approximately 135,000 people. Atento has more than 400 clients to which it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels.
Atento's clients are mainly leading multinational companies in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and public administration, among others. Atento shares are traded under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
In 2019, Atento was elected one of the 25 best multinational companies in the world and one of the best multinationals to work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Furthermore, in 2021, Everest named Atento as a "star performer". Gartner has named the company a Leader in its Magic Quadrant two years in a row, beginning in 2021
