Brazil
News

Telefônica sees ‘optimistic’ Brazil scenario

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
5g Non-banking financial institutions Fixed broadband Mergers & Acquisitions Licensing & Concessions Fixed Telephony Operator Financial results Telecommunications Companies Other (Telecommunications Companies) Mobile broadband Capex Client Base Apps Fiber Internet Service Provider Mobile Network Operator Pay Tv Provider

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address