For the second consecutive year, Telefónica reported positive results from its reorganized operating strategy in Latin America.

The company reported 3.7% growth in its Hispam operations, which cover Spanish-speaking Latin America, reaching revenues of 9.14bn euros (US$9.72bn) for 2022, as well as increases in high-value subscriptions, such as postpaid mobile and fiber optics.

“Contract accesses grew 4% after adding one million accesses in 2022. In fixed, FTTH installations have exceeded 17 million, accelerating compared with the previous year, driven by the InfraCo [companies] in Chile and Colombia,” said Laura Abasolo, general director of finance and head of Telefónica Hispam, during the presentation of the group's 4Q22 and full-year 2022 results.

Postpaid mobile accesses reached 25mn in the region by the end of the year, with the firm highlighting growth in Peru.

“The growth in high-value subscribers led to an annual increase in fixed and mobile ARPU despite the difficult competition in the main markets,” said Abasolo.

FTTH accesses were up 18.7% as of end-2022, reaching 5.1mn properties. In Colombia, the increase was 71% after the launch of the firm's independent infrastructure company.

Telefónica had a total 16.8mn properties units passed with FTTH and cable in the region by December 31, which was year-on-year growth of 29.1%.

The largest fiber deployments took place in the two markets where it launched InfraCo, Colombia and Chile, as well as in Peru and Argentina.

Telefónica Hispam closed 2022 with 6mn fixed broadband accesses and 95mn mobile accesses, of which 24.7mn were contracted services, 65.3mn in the prepaid format and 5.4mn IoT lines.

The Spanish group invested 1.06bn euros in Latin America during 2022, up from 978mn euros in 2021.

MEXICO

After having completed its migration to the AT&T network, Telefónica's revenues in Mexico grew 3.2% year-on-year in 4Q22, driven by contract services (+19%).

AT&T's network allowed the company to increase its coverage to 92% of the Mexican population.

The group's operations in Mexico ended the year with revenues of 1.17bn euros, some 16.1% more than in 2021.