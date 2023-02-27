This Celec release was published using machine translation.

The Electric Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP), through the Río Coca Executive Commission (CERC), completed the construction of the last of the 279 secant piles that constitute an underground protection screen for the intake structures of the Coca Codo hydroelectric plant Sinclair, before a possible advance of regressive erosion of the river.

It is an underground structure, made up of 279 piles intersected one with another, built with concrete and steel. They have a depth of 24 meters, a diameter of 1.20 meters and occupies a length of 220 meters in the river bed. It is located 1.2 km downstream from the catchment works of the country's main hydroelectric plant.

This structure, along with the initial river management works (cofferdam and routing jetty, which have already been executed) are part of a series of works to defend the catchment structures.

For the construction of the wall, the German Bauer BG-33 equipment was used for the piling work (vertical drilling of the ground), one of the most advanced equipment on the market, which guarantees the quality of each one of the piles.

Together, these works are part of a system of defense measures whose objective is to protect and guarantee the useful life of the Coca Codo Sinclair Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Its design and construction was considered adequate by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which advises CELEC EP on actions to deal with regressive erosion, through a cooperation agreement.

The works of Stage 0 register an advance of 81% at the end of January. Work is currently underway on the construction of the head beam, which will be located on the piles and will allow the entire screen to be anchored.

Scientific studies with international advice

The Río Coca Executive Commission will also carry out tests on the erosion of materials (erodibility) and its objective is to determine the resistance of the materials to wear caused by water.

The studies are carried out by a delegation of scientists from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the results will be used to calibrate the computational models for the evaluation of regressive erosion. The geotechnical parameters will be used to monitor the progress of regressive erosion.