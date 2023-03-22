This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Speaking before the Senate Finance Commission, the vice president of the National Mining Society ( SONAMI ), Cristián Argandoña, stated that the government's royalty proposal for mining " maintains an excessive tax burden, as supported by various calculations."

"Although we recognize the need to generate adaptations, to better contribute to the financing of the country's social needs, this proposal will affect the competitiveness of the sector, constituting in practice a threat to the continuity of various operations and severely limiting future investments . ”, Argandoña delimited before the senators.

In his presentation, the senior executive raised the need as a country to re-enchant investment. "We must promote changes in our legislation that grant greater degrees of legal certainty, expedite the granting of permits and create a public instance that ensures a more expeditious processing of projects."

Cristián Argandoña also said that it is necessary, as soon as possible, to "agree on the calculations of the royalty, sharing the assumptions of each model and arrive at a probable and shared scenario, to deliver a single piece of information to the Senate Finance Commission, which must promptly pronounce on the indications presented by the Executive on this important matter”.

The SONAMI vice president indicated that the current tax burden of mining companies with operations in Chile is between 38% and 39% of their profits before taxes, while the government proposal "maintains an excessive tax burden and much higher than the level of our competitors.

“According to the analyzes of different actors, the effective rates of the royalty proposal for mining fluctuate between 42% and 63% depending on whether the companies have a low/high margin and whether or not there is a withdrawal of profits (depending on the percentage of the retirement)," he added.

Cristián Argandoña pointed out that the countries with which Chile should be compared (Australia, Canada and Peru) have effective tax rates ranging between 36.4% and 41.7%.

"The effective tax rates that the government intends with the royalty proposal are significantly higher (around 46% or more)," said the SONAMI manager.

“The increase that the proposal under discussion would generate will increase the risk of losing investment flows and continuing to lose competitiveness. At the end of the day, this measure will go against the tax collector”, affirmed the vice president of SONAMI.

In his presentation, Argandoña said that "throughout the Royalty discussion process, a central factor has been ignored and that it has a tremendous impact on collection: The growth in copper production in the country."

“For 18 years Chile has been stuck at 5.5 million tons of copper per year. We have gone from a 32% market share in 2011–2013 to 27% in recent years and what is more worrying, we continue to decline. In 2022, copper production reached 5.3 million tons," he added.

The vice president said that "to meet the carbon neutrality goals by 2050, signed in the Paris Agreement in 2015 and of which Chile is a participant, it will present the following opportunities:

world investment in mining will amount to 1.2 trillion dollars, of which copper requires 58%.

Copper production must increase by 2.5 times compared to the current situation, to meet all the requirements of decarbonization, electromobility, infrastructure, etc.

“Chile must lead this process and for this, all public and private actors must address this monumental task. For every additional million tons of copper that the country can produce, under current conditions, around 1,300 million dollars per year will be collected to attend to the social programs that the country requires. Let's not lose this opportunity”, concluded the vice president of SONAMI.