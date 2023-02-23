This MIC release was published using machine translation.

The representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Paraguay, Edna Armendáriz, held a working meeting with the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Alberto Castiglioni.

At the end of the meeting, Armendáriz said that the international organization is clearly seeing that the MIC leads the electromobility initiative in Paraguay.

"We are seeing that the MIC is clearly having a leadership in electromobility issues, with all this relationship with foreign companies, which show interest in coming to Paraguay, in the different phases that are required to promote electromobility," he said. IDB executive.



Armendáriz stressed that the MIC promotes electric mobility in Paraguay "especially in all relations and work with foreign companies and institutions that show interest in developing" this innovation in the country.



"It was a very interesting meeting to continue supporting electromobility issues, which in particular we have been supporting for several years. We are already preparing several strategic studies in the area, and we are talking about the possibility of continuing to work together, and of being able to disseminate this series of studies in this regard," said Armendáriz.

With respect to the IDB's actions in this area, he pointed out that at this stage the IDB is not precisely supporting with financing, but rather "with the generation of knowledge and strategic analytical work." He announced that a series of "pilot plans, very limited to certain areas, especially in the interior of the country," are planned.