Paraguay
The IDB highlights the "leadership" of the MIC to promote electromobility in Paraguay

Thursday, February 23, 2023
The representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Paraguay, Edna Armendáriz, held a working meeting with the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Alberto Castiglioni.

At the end of the meeting, Armendáriz said that the international organization is clearly seeing that the MIC leads the electromobility initiative in Paraguay.

"We are seeing that the MIC is clearly having a leadership in electromobility issues, with all this relationship with foreign companies, which show interest in coming to Paraguay, in the different phases that are required to promote electromobility," he said. IDB executive.

Armendáriz stressed that the MIC promotes electric mobility in Paraguay "especially in all relations and work with foreign companies and institutions that show interest in developing" this innovation in the country.

"It was a very interesting meeting to continue supporting electromobility issues, which in particular we have been supporting for several years. We are already preparing several strategic studies in the area, and we are talking about the possibility of continuing to work together, and of being able to disseminate this series of studies in this regard," said Armendáriz.

With respect to the IDB's actions in this area, he pointed out that at this stage the IDB is not precisely supporting with financing, but rather "with the generation of knowledge and strategic analytical work." He announced that a series of "pilot plans, very limited to certain areas, especially in the interior of the country," are planned.

Digital platform in the pipeline to boost LatAm electrification

Identified target countries are Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Suriname.

Paraguay progress with two MOUs signed with potential long-term customers

Taiwanese industrial policy delegation made a technical visit to ANDE

EBY studies cooperation with an important Taiwanese group to promote electromobility

Paraguay launches bidding for US$133mn power dispatch project

Atome Energy announces acquisition of 75 acre site for Villeta facility

Board of Directors approves the ITAIPU Strategic Plan 2023-2027

Non-conventional renewables receive legislative boost in Paraguay

ANDE held the first round of public consultations in indigenous communities

South America smart grid watch

