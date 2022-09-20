The IFT submits to Public Consultation the modification to the Electronic Window Guidelines to establish administrative simplification measures
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.