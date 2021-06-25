Mexico
Press Release

The Plenary of the IFT approves filing constitutional controversies against laws regarding the contracting of advertising, and the remuneration of public servants

Bnamericas Published: Friday, June 25, 2021
Regulator Legislation & Regulation

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address