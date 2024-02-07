Mexico
Press Release

The Plenary Session of the IFT approved the Call and Bidding Rules IFT-13 for the provision of the complementary terrestrial service of the mobile satellite service.

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Licensing & Concessions Tenders Satellite

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address