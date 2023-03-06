Chile
News

Thiess seals US$100mn mining services deal for Chile's Llano copper mine

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Copper
Thiess, an Australian subsidiary of Spanish group ACS, has signed a letter of agreement (LOA) with Minera Centinela to provide mining services at the Llano copper project in the Sierra Gorda mining district of northern Chile.

The LOA is for a contract worth Aus$155mn (US$104mn), which will begin this month, with Thiess being responsible for mining operations, maintenance and asset management services at the greenfield copper mine for Centinela, which is a joint venture between Antofagasta Minerals (70%) and Marubeni Corporation (30%).

"We are pleased to collaborate with Centinela to develop a mine of the future, focused on sustainable innovation, optimized production, and career development for the skilled mining professionals who make up the local workforce," Theiss CEO Michael Wright said in a company statement.

“Together with our client, we are committed to making Llano our most sustainable project in the Americas, implementing measures to increase efficiencies and reduce the project’s carbon footprint,” said Thiess executive general manager for the Americas, Darrell White.

The initiative will strengthen the link between the two companies, which have been collaborating for seven years in developing various undertakings, such as the Encuentro Oxides project, which is designed to achieve production of around 50,000t/y of copper cathodes and which is still underway, according to information from Thiess.

This is also related to the operational continuity initiative at Centinela, which involves various works aimed at extending the mine life by exploiting the Llano pit as a source of oxide ore for the copper cathode production line at the site.

Photo credit: Thiess

