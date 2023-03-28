Trinidad and Tobago: McDermott Awarded FEED Contract from Shell
McDermott release
HOUSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from Shell Trinidad and Tobago Limited for the Manatee gas development project as part of a competitive FEED process. Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide comprehensive FEED services for a wellhead platform, export pipeline system, shore approach, midstream pipeline and onshore control room.
This award follows the successful completion of an early contract engagement with Shell and leverages McDermott's key engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities.
"The award of this next phase of the Manatee project builds on the portfolio of projects that McDermott's Subsea and Floating Facilities business line is executing for Shell," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "McDermott's comprehensive engineering design expertise and unique fabrication capabilities equip us to perform the required FEED work in-house, reduce costs, ensure quality and maximize time efficiencies."
The Manatee field is located offshore Trinidad and Tobago in water depths of approximately 91 meters (299 feet). The field represents one of the country's largest natural gas reserves discovered to date and will help bolster the country's gas supply.
Engineering and execution planning efforts will be led by McDermott's team in Houston with support from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Chennai, India and Altamira, Mexico.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Trinidad and Tobago)
Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Trinidad and Tobago
Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Trinidad and Tobago
The markets driving rig activity growth in LatAm, Caribbean
According to the International Association of Drilling Contractors, Mexico remains a crucial player, despite efforts by President López Obrador to ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block 46-MDC (Mauro Dávalos Cordero)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Liquefied Gas Terminal in Caldera
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block Z-67
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block VMM-11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block 200
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Ku-Maloob-Zaap asset
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block 58
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block ES-T-496
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block 133
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Combustion and Energy S.R.L.
- Company: Hydrodiesel Ltd.
- Company: Terminal Química Puerto Mexico
- Company: San Antonio Internacional
- Company: CTM - Consorcio Teckma Montcalm
- Company: Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (Alvopetro)
-
Canadian Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is involved in exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. It operates two mature fields and 14 exploration blocks located ...
- Company: Emerson Electric Co., Sucursal Brasil (Emerson Electric Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Edson Queiroz