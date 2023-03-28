Trinidad and Tobago
Press Release

Trinidad and Tobago: McDermott Awarded FEED Contract from Shell

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Contract Awarded Deepwater Subsea

McDermott release

HOUSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from Shell Trinidad and Tobago Limited for the Manatee gas development project as part of a competitive FEED process. Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide comprehensive FEED services for a wellhead platform, export pipeline system, shore approach, midstream pipeline and onshore control room.

This award follows the successful completion of an early contract engagement with Shell and leverages McDermott's key engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities.

"The award of this next phase of the Manatee project builds on the portfolio of projects that McDermott's Subsea and Floating Facilities business line is executing for Shell," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "McDermott's comprehensive engineering design expertise and unique fabrication capabilities equip us to perform the required FEED work in-house, reduce costs, ensure quality and maximize time efficiencies."

The Manatee field is located offshore Trinidad and Tobago in water depths of approximately 91 meters (299 feet). The field represents one of the country's largest natural gas reserves discovered to date and will help bolster the country's gas supply.

Engineering and execution planning efforts will be led by McDermott's team in Houston with support from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Chennai, India and Altamira, Mexico.

According to the International Association of Drilling Contractors, Mexico remains a crucial player, despite efforts by President López Obrador to ...

  • Company: Alvopetro Energy Ltd.  (Alvopetro)
  Canadian Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is involved in exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. It operates two mature fields and 14 exploration blocks located ...

