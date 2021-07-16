Ufinet Press Release

São Paulo & Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 16th, 2021



UFINET, Latin America’s wholesale infrastructure fiber optic carrier of carriers, has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in NB Telecom, one of Rio de Janeiro’s leading carriers, operating a fiber network of more than 500 km connecting all major data centers, POPs and business centers in the city. This transaction marks UFINET’s second acquisition in Brazil, following São Paulo-based Netell in 2019. This important milestone of entering Brazil’s second-largest market and one of Latin America’s major business hubs reveals, once again, UFINET’s solid and continuous growth in the region.



“We believe this is a very important step both for us and our customers. UFINET will leverage and expand NB Telecom’s network to increase our footprint in Brazil, providing our global clients with wholesale services of unparalleled quality and capillarity. Our goal is strong and clear: to continue the relentless growth of UFINET’s business in the Latin America region,” said Stefano Lorenzi, UFINET’s Executive Chairman.



“This transaction represents an important milestone for our group. NB Telecom boasts a strategic network in Rio de Janeiro, which includes both aerial and underground capillarity between the city’s most important business buildings, data centers, and POPs. This is a key expansion, not only from a strategic point of view but also to better support our customers’ needs in Brazil,” UFINET’s CEO, Iñigo García del Cerro, commented.



“This acquisition creates a major platform for our customers. We can now offer an international footprint connecting Rio de Janeiro to the Americas at an unprecedented level. It has always been a dream to see our firm join efforts with such a globally respected organization as UFINET. In these 21 years of our history, we have built a company that seeks excellence in quality and customer service, and it is great to see all our work and dedication culminating in this new chapter for the company and the Internet users of Rio de Janeiro,” added Edgard Sanchez Leal and Pedro Augusto Oliveira Alves, Co-Founders of NB Telecom.



Upon completion of the transaction, which is conditioned to the fulfillment of conditions normally applied to this type of transaction in Brazil, this agreement will imply the acquisition of a majority stake in NB Telecom and its subsequent control by UFINET. The closing of the transaction is expected to become effective in the coming weeks.





About UFINET



UFINET is the neutral infrastructure wholesale operator of reference in Latin America, with more than 75,000 km of optical fiber deployed in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile. We have major metropolitan network coverage in the most important cities in Latin America: 2,000+ populations connected, 45,000+ on-net and 95,000+ near-net buildings, 5,000+ on-net towers, 1,000+ towers/poles leased for MNOs’ base stations, and more than 200,000 homes passed with neutral FTTH, all of them through an end-to-end optical fiber network.



To learn more about UFINET, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.





About NB Telecom



NB Telecom is a telecommunications company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. The company has been connecting Telecom Operators, Internet Providers, among others, in Brazil and around the world for over 20 years. NB Telecom offers its customers a variety of infrastructure-based, wholesale services, including point-to-point metro connectivity, Dark Fiber, IP Transit, access to Brazil’s primary Internet Exchange (IX.br), colocation and more.



For more information, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.