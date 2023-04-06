Uruguay opens call for 5G spectrum assignment
Uruguayan telecoms regulator Ursec opened the process for the registration of carriers interested in acquiring 3.5GHz frequencies, starting the country’s 5G auction process – but amid legal threats.
Interested parties must pay US$3,600 for the terms and conditions, available through April 13. The deadline for the deposit is April 21, Ursec said in a statement.
Meanwhile, documentation for participation must be submitted through the Trámites en Línea platform and consultations via subasta@ursec.gub.uy. The deadline for both is April 13.
Assignment is scheduled for April 28 at Ursec's headquarters in Montevideo.
To participate, companies must already be providers of mobile services in the country or have provided mobile services for at least two years over the last five years in at least two countries in the Americas or Europe.
Uruguayan fixed internet provider Dedicado threatened to go to court to get the requirements changed. Dedicado was planning to enter the mobile market and invested in core 5G.
According to local paper El País, Claro is also mulling a legal challenge, claiming the established base price is unreasonable and Antel is given an unfair advantage.
During the comment period for the draft terms, Ursec received input from Antel, Asiet, Claro, Dedicado, GSMA, Movistar and 5G Americas.
AUCTION
The watchdog will offer three blocks of 100MHz in the 3.5GHz (3330MHz-3400MHz and 3600MHz-3800MHz) band, one of which is reserved for state telco Antel and two will be up for grabs for private firms.
During the first 24 contract months, winners will have to deploy 70 antennas countrywide, and "at least two base stations in at least 10 departments of the country, except Montevideo." In the subsequent 36 months, winners must deploy at least two base stations in each department.
The base price for each 100MHz block is US$28mn and the concession period is 25 years, with possibility of renewal.
Of the total, 25% must be paid within 30 days of assignment, 50% within 12 months, 12.5% within 24 months and 12.5% within 36 months.
News in: ICT (Uruguay)
