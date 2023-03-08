Vestas partners with Pampa Energía to build a 95MW wind park in Argentina
PRESS RELEASE from Vestas
8 March 2023
Vestas has secured a 95 MW order with Pampa Energía for the Pepe VI project in the Province of Buenos Aires, in Bahía Blanca, in Argentina.
The project will feature 21 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and install. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.
“Thanks to our valued relationship with Pampa Energía, Vestas is proud to be the sustainable energy solutions provider of choice and long-term service supplier for PE Pampa Energía VI Wind Farm in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, a prolific area for wind energy production in the country,” says Andrés Gismondi, Sales Vice President of Vestas LATAM Southern Cone.
Turbine delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, whilst commissioning is expected for the second quarter of 2024.
Vestas pioneered Argentina's wind energy market with the installation of the country's first commercial wind turbine in Comodoro Rivadavia in 1994 and sustains a leading position in the country.
