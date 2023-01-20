Vintage will invest $504 million in exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in Bolivia
Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 20, 2023
Deepwater Investment Offshore Upstream Oil sands Brent Shale gas Coalbed methane Subsea Public Investment NYMEX Light Sweet Crude WTI Tight gas Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Private Investment Drilling rigs Shallow waters Heavy oil Upstream Company Crude oil Natural Gas Mexican Mix Location
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.