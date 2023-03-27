Brazilian satellite TV operator Sky, controlled by Argentine group Werthein’s Vrio Corp, has signed a contract to use American Tower’s neutral fiber network in Brazil as part of the expansion of its new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business.

The expectation is that Sky will begin commercial operations using American Tower's neutral network in the second quarter of this year. Sky's goal is to serve 40 cities relying on this infrastructure by the end of 2023, American Tower said in a statement.

The contractual and financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This is not Sky's first deal to use a neutral fiber network. Last year, the company contracted FiBrasil, in which Telefônica Brasil is a partner with the Canadian fund CDPQ, for the same purpose.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Vrio’s brand DirecTV has neutral fiber agreements in place with Metrotel (Argentina), Velonet (Colombia), WIN (Peru) and On Net Fibra (Chile).

Vrio plans to continue seeking opportunities in the region to complement its content offering with broadband, CEO Mariana Lischner Goldvarg said in December.

At the time, Lischner Goldvarg said that Vrio planned to reach 150 cities with its fiber broadband business in Brazil alone by the end of 2023.

American Tower launched its neutral fiber network operation in Brazil more than three years ago.

In addition to being FiBrasil's partner and anchor tenant, Telefônica Brasil itself has an agreement to use American Tower's fiber in the country.

American Tower has over 25,000km of fiber for wholesale use crossing five Brazilian states, although only the backbone in Minas Gerais is effectively in operation. The network connects around 120 locations in the state.

In addition to Brazil, the company also operates a fiber network in Mexico.

In January, American Tower announced it was expanding a photovoltaic solar power plant it has in Frutal, Minas Gerais state, used to supply its fiber network.

Some 2,280 new photovoltaic solar panels are expected to be added to the park, which was opened in 2020, taking the total to 7,200.