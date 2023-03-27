Vrio’s Sky hires American Tower for neutral fiber in Brazil
Brazilian satellite TV operator Sky, controlled by Argentine group Werthein’s Vrio Corp, has signed a contract to use American Tower’s neutral fiber network in Brazil as part of the expansion of its new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business.
The expectation is that Sky will begin commercial operations using American Tower's neutral network in the second quarter of this year. Sky's goal is to serve 40 cities relying on this infrastructure by the end of 2023, American Tower said in a statement.
The contractual and financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
This is not Sky's first deal to use a neutral fiber network. Last year, the company contracted FiBrasil, in which Telefônica Brasil is a partner with the Canadian fund CDPQ, for the same purpose.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Vrio’s brand DirecTV has neutral fiber agreements in place with Metrotel (Argentina), Velonet (Colombia), WIN (Peru) and On Net Fibra (Chile).
Vrio plans to continue seeking opportunities in the region to complement its content offering with broadband, CEO Mariana Lischner Goldvarg said in December.
At the time, Lischner Goldvarg said that Vrio planned to reach 150 cities with its fiber broadband business in Brazil alone by the end of 2023.
American Tower launched its neutral fiber network operation in Brazil more than three years ago.
In addition to being FiBrasil's partner and anchor tenant, Telefônica Brasil itself has an agreement to use American Tower's fiber in the country.
American Tower has over 25,000km of fiber for wholesale use crossing five Brazilian states, although only the backbone in Minas Gerais is effectively in operation. The network connects around 120 locations in the state.
In addition to Brazil, the company also operates a fiber network in Mexico.
In January, American Tower announced it was expanding a photovoltaic solar power plant it has in Frutal, Minas Gerais state, used to supply its fiber network.
Some 2,280 new photovoltaic solar panels are expected to be added to the park, which was opened in 2020, taking the total to 7,200.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brain selects 10 startups with 5G solutions for partnership with Algar Telecom
Among the 45 registered startups from Brazil and Portugal, 10 were chosen to join Algar Telecom's portfolio of 5G solutions, including HarboR, EVOL...
Brazil’s Eveo targets at least 3 new datacenters by 2025
The company, which just cut the ribbon on a Curitiba site, aims to open a datacenter in Fortaleza or Recife this year, followed by two other sites ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Espírito Santo fiber optic network (ES-Digital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: SP4 Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter Rio de Janeiro 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: SEA Telecom (SEA Telecom Brasil)
- Company: WireLink (Wire Brasil)
- Company: BRFibra
- Company: Consórcio Telefonica - BRFibra - Wirelink - ICOM - SEA Telecom - Aquamar
-
Telefonica - BRFibra - Wirelink - ICOM - SEA Telecom - Aquamar Consortium is a partnership formed by Telefonica, BRFibra, Wirelink, ICOM, SEA Telecom and Aquamar for the impleme...
- Company: Brasil Digital Telecomunicações Ltda. (BR.Digital)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consórcio Sonda Infovia Digital
- Company: Algar Telecom S.A. (Algar Telecom)
-
Algar Telecom S.A., the telecom division of Brazilian group Algar, offers voice, data and internet communications; IT services; landline and mobile telephony, broadband internet...
- Company: Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil)
-
Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil) is a Brazilian satellite pay-TV provider that uses Ku band to bring digital content to more than 5.2mn residential consumers in Brazil. Th...