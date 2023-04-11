‘We will need a lot of storage’
Action in two areas is needed to support a buildout of energy storage capacity in Chile, a government official said.
Storage plants need to mushroom in Chile to accompany the retirement of coal-fired plants and the addition of solar and wind farms to replace the roughly 5GW of capacity, as well as to meet forecast power demand growth stemming chiefly from green hydrogen and electrification.
Both major players and smaller market participants have begun submitting for evaluation renewables-storage projects.
“Come what may, for our matrix … we will need a lot of storage,” Belén Muñoz, an official from the energy ministry’s monitoring and regulation unit, told a seminar hosted by global renewable energy services provider ATA Renewables.
Referring to Chile’s 2050 carbon neutrality commitment, Muñoz added: “To achieve this, it’s not just about investment; it’s about regulations, too.”
While just 263MW of storage capacity linked to renewables plants is in the testing and construction phase, 941MW has an environmental license and 3GW is under evaluation, according to a February report from Chile's renewables and storage association Acera. In the standalone space, 64MW is in operation, 231MW is under construction, 118MW has environmental approval and 617MW is in the environmental review phase, according to the report. Growth will likely be driven by a combination of private initiatives and public tenders.
New projects are trickling into environmental review agency SEA.
Chile’s government, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, has been working on various legislative and regulatory fronts.
An energy storage and electromobility law opens the door for capacity and injection remuneration for standalone storage units. Secondary legislation guiding its implementation is due by the end of November.
Elsewhere on the regulatory map, energy minister Diego Pardow recently presented the pillars of a draft bill concerning transmission expansion work.
Amendments to capacity transfer rules are also under review. Changes encompass areas including methodology, energy storage and implementation, which would be gradual.
Chile is also raising the non-conventional renewable energy (NCRE) generation bar. An associated bill, among other measures, establishes a goal of generating, over the course of a year, a minimum of 60% of power from NCRE sources and 40% during individual time blocks, the latter target designed to incentivize storage investment. NCRE plants already account for some 39% of power generated, smashing an existing 2025 target of 20%. The draft legislation was recently approved by the lower house and dispatched to the senate for debate.
Green hydrogen plants are expected to be the chief capacity demand growth driver. Under the 2050 carbon neutrality scenario, base capacity demand in 2025 is forecast to stand at 12.0GW, with demand corresponding to green hydrogen at 50MW, according to projections on the ministry’s Pelp long-term energy planning platform. By 2040, base capacity demand is expected to climb to 15.7GW, with demand from hydrogen at 4.27GW.
