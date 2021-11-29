With the restart of the dialogue between the communities and the Executive Power, the second step should be the liberation of the oil facilities in Loreto
Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 29, 2021
Drilling rigs Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Mexican Mix Tight gas Natural Gas Oil Pipelines Location Onshore Oil sands Heavy oil Shale Oil Social conflicts Environmental conflict Shale gas Type of hydrocarbons Brent Subsea Coalbed methane Shallow waters WTI Offshore Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.