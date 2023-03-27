Peru
Workers start strike at Peru's biggest iron ore mine

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Labor issues / Strikes Iron ore
Workers start strike at Peru's biggest iron ore mine

Miners at major iron ore asset Shougang Hierro Perú started to strike after union and company representatives failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement.

The strike is expected to affect output, which was rising. Shougang's 2022production grew 7% to 12.8Mt, with national output rising 6.5% to 13Mt.

In January, Shougang’s production was 1.2Mt, up 52% year-over-year, according to latest data from the energy and mines ministry. Iron ore production was the only segment that grew in January, while production of other minerals dropped due to widespread social protests.

In September 2022, Ica region invalidated a strike by Shougang workers, but the labor ministry overruled the decision. Strike action restarted in October, but the constitutional court then overruled the ministry.

Although the mine has not been affected by protests, the current strike comes unexpectedly and adds uncertainty.

