This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

After five days of the collapse of the bridge over the Marker River, Napo province, which led to the preventive suspension of crude oil pumping by the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) and the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct, EP Petroecuador registers an advance of 89% in technical and contingency works in the area.

The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador , María Elisa Soledispa, reported that currently a multidisciplinary team from EP Petroecuador and the Army Corps of Engineers supports these activities in 24/7 shifts, for which it is estimated that in the During the course of tomorrow, the SOTE works will be completed in their entirety, as long as the weather conditions are favourable.

The work continues and is related to the assembly of the tower, welding of the structure, placement of clamps in the SOTE, launching of the cable, mooring of internal cables in the pipe, mooring of the lateral turnbuckles of the towers, among others. Likewise, permanent monitoring continues in the area to take the necessary preventive measures to avoid impacts on nature, communities and the operations of the public company.

There are 10,000 gallons of crude that were drained from SOTE and 8,000 gallons of fuel from the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct, to reduce internal pressure. In addition, a support system for the aerial bridge of the pipeline was built, which will ensure operation under normal conditions. It is important to point out that the relocation of the polyduct pipe will be on the SOTE, to guarantee greater stability.

Upon completion of these works, it is expected that the company will resume pumping gradually through both transport infrastructures and later, after prior analysis by the authorities in the sector, the declaration of Force Majeure will be lifted. At the same time, the state oil company will build the eighth variant of the SOTE and the sixth of the Poliducto, in order to protect safety and maintain its operability.