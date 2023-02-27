This YPFB release was published using machine translation.

La Paz, February 27 (AN/YPFB). - In the 2022 administration, Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) increased its income from the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 7.6% and by 11.8% from the sale of gasoline rich in isopentanes compared to 2021 .

"During the 2021 administration, LPG was sold for a value of USD 73.6 million, this amount rose to USD 79.2 million in 2022, a figure that ratifies the efficiency of the liquid separation plants," said the president of the state oil company, Armin Dorgathen.

"The implementation of the liquid separation plants constitutes the first step towards the industrialization of hydrocarbons and allowed the production of LPG for export, the sale of which generated higher income (foreign currency) during 2022," added the YPFB executive.

Parallel to the export of LPG, the Río Grande and Carlos Villegas plants experienced an 11.8% increase in the export of gasoline rich in isopentanes, from USD 5.60 million to USD 6.26 million.

The main market for the export of gasoline rich in isopentanes is Peru, followed by Brazil and Argentina. In the 2022 management, a total of 13,075.50 m3 was exported and of this total, 89% went to Peru, the main market for the product.

Gasoline rich in isopentanes is different from others (premium gasoline and special gasoline) because its usefulness and application is required by the industrial sector as it is a powerful solvent and has additional utility for varnishes and paints.

The product is not in demand in the domestic market due to its exclusive use in the industrial sector. The other gasolines are destined for public and private transport.