This YPFB statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

La Paz, Feb 12 (AN/YPFB).- The executive president of YPFB, Armin Dorgathen Tapia, said today that Supreme Decree 4794, which establishes the natural gas subsidy for the industrial sector, seeks efficiency in the use of this natural resource, in the perspective that it reaches the largest number of gas users at home in the nine departments of the country.

“This natural gas, which will be saved by the efficient use of this resource, will reach the rest of Bolivians. YPFB works every day to increase our networks, our interconnections so that it reaches all populations," said the executive of the state oil company during an interview with Bolivia TV.

Dorgathen added that the objective is for gas to reach the greatest number of Bolivian citizens dispersed throughout the national territory, "not only to remain in the hands of some Bolivians who profit, with this resource, in an inefficient way."

The executive of the state oil company expressed his opinion on the subject after hearing a pronouncement from the industrial sector on DS 4794, an instrument by which the supply of gas to the industrial sector is guaranteed and ensures the stability of the price of energy that has been frozen since more than 5 years ago.

ENVIRONMENT

Armin Dorgathen was also in favor of using natural gas efficiently, on caring for the environment. “The importance of this supreme decree is to use gas efficiently with a low carbon footprint that allows us to take care of the environment and we can have renewable energy. (...) It is important to talk about the carbon footprint, around the world today coal is used as little as possible and the same industries try to migrate their electricity generation systems towards what are renewable energies”.

“The objective is not to remove the subsidy for electricity generation, but to avoid self-generation because it is inefficient. If we use natural gas to generate electricity, we will need three times more energy than we use if we connect to the National Integrated System. We are going to have much more efficient thermal generation than self-generation, as well as solar panels, wind power and hydropower; So, we are going to use less gas, we are going to produce less carbon dioxide, but we are going to continue having a beneficial tariff for the industries”, added the president of YPFB.